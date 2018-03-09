A father from Virginia has earned praised for his parenting tactics after he punished his son by making him run a mile to school for bullying other children on the bus.Bryan Thornhill shared a live video of his 10-year-old son running outside in the rain while he followed closely behind in his car on March 1."Hi everybody, welcome to you better listen to your Dad 2018."My son has finally got in trouble on the bus enough to where he was kicked off the bus for three days because he was being a little bully which I do not tolerate, can not stand," Thornhill said in the video.The father-of-two said they live approximately one mile away from the school and his son is an experienced athlete. He humorously pointed out that his son was making good progress despite it being a punishment."The good news, hey guys, he keeps up a pretty good mile pace, 6 miles an hour so far. Yesterday he was apparently a little rude for Michelle in the morning, so even though it's raining this morning he still gets to run," Thornhill explains in the video."I just wanted to show everybody and give you a good little laugh," he explains."His teachers have approved of his behavior this week. He hasn't got into trouble at school this week, whereas last week he was just absolutely out of his mind," he said."This right here is old school simple parenting. This ain't killing nobody. This is a healthy way for a child to be punished because it is exercise."Sometimes it sucks for them and that's what teaches them," he added.He said that his way of parenting teaches his kids to be accountable for their actions. But Thornhill also added that even when his children are in trouble, he will always be there for them."So if my kids do something, that's what they do, they have to pay the price," Thornhill said.The video quickly became an online sensation with social media users offering support and their tips to discipline misbehaving children.Since being uploaded on March 1, it has been viewed over 1.6 million times and shared over 37,000 times. He has also uploaded subsequent videos of his son running to school on the other two days he was banned from the bus.he offers as advice at the end of the video.