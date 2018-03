© MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

The danger should have been obvious. What if an important reason more African-American students were being disciplined than white or Asian students is that more African-American students were misbehaving? And what if the cost of failing to discipline those students primarily falls on their fellow African-American students who are trying to learn amid classroom disorder? Would unleashing OCR and its army of lawyers cause those schools to act carefully and precisely to eliminate only that portion of the discipline gap that was the result of race discrimination? Or - more likely - would schools react heavy-handedly by tolerating more classroom disorder, thus making it more difficult for students who share the classroom with unruly students to learn?

When it comes to school discipline policy, the federal government has an unimpressive track record. In the past, it has pressed local schools to adopt tough "zero-tolerance" rules for guns (including things that appear to be guns), resulting in children being suspended for "guns" made out of a nibbled Pop Tart or a stick. Similarly, on too many occasions, its get-tough, policies on sexual harassment have led to disciplinary actions against kindergarteners and first-graders-children generally too young to spell "sexual harassment," much less engage in it.



More recently, we've been seeing an overcorrection. The federal government's policy developed during the Obama Administration has been to press schools to lighten up on school discipline, specifically to benefit African Americans and other racial minorities. But both efforts to dictate broad discipline policy, while well-meaning, are wrongheaded. It's time for the federal government to get out of the business of dictating broad discipline policy.

I am the sheriff who will measure the success of the agency by the young people we're able to keep out of jail and not put in jail, while keeping our neighborhoods secure and making sure that we're doing things the right way. We'll end racial profiling, not curtail it, but end racial profiling. We'll diversify the county, we'll look differently than each other, we'll think differently than each other, we'll have hybrid ideas, and most importantly we'll bring a cultural change to an agency that's in dire need of one.

Two members of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights say the Obama-era school leniency policy that discourages reports of threatening behavior by minority students to law enforcement is dangerous.Similarly, in a paper released in January, U.S. Civil Rights commissioner Gail Heriot , an Independent and a professor of law at the University of San Diego, writes with her colleague, Alison Somin, of the dangers of the Obama-era policy:"The Department of Education's disparate impact policy is encouraging discrimination rather than preventing it," the authors further assert:The debate over the Obama administration's policy comes as Nikolas Cruz is charged Wednesday with 17 counts of premeditated murder following his shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County, Florida.Despite many warnings of Cruz's propensity for violence and aggression while he was a student at the school, he was never arrested - and was ultimately able to purchase a firearm.Broward County Public Schools adopted its PROMISE disparate impact policy after current superintendent Robert Runcie left Chicago - where he once worked for Obama education secretary Arne Duncan - and assumed his post as head of the school district.Runcie and Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel signed onto the PROMISE program. In Israel's campaign video in 2012, the Democrat praised the ideology behind the lax school policy:In 2014, the Obama administration issued a Dear Colleague letter that mapped out recommendations for national public school disciplinary policies that would purportedly put an end to the "school-to-prison-pipeline" for minority students.Kirsanow reports that the literature on racial disparities in disciplinary rates often omits key data."Much of the literature that focuses on racial disparities in disciplinary rates recites statistics showing that black and Hispanic students are 3-4 times more likely to be suspended than white and Asian students," he explains. "But the same literature often leaves out data showing that black and Hispanic students are far more likely than white and Asian students to commit the types of offenses resulting in suspension.""There is some evidence that black students are more likely to be suspended than white students for some of the same infractions," he adds. "But a closer look at the data shows that's not necessarily due to discrimination, but rather, the disciplinary policies of specific schools or school administrators. Some black school administrators at majority-black schools punish black students more harshly than white school administrators punish white (or black) students at majority white schools."In March 2016, Katherine Kersten wrote at the Star Tribune about the increasing number of student assaults against St. Paul, Minnesota teachers, as well as student riots requiring police intervention since the adoption of the lax disciplinary practices."Most parents will tell you that if you eliminate consequences for kids' bad behavior, you can expect a lot more of it," Kersten observed. "It's common sense."Kirsanow states some school officials may have adopted the Obama-era policies for the purpose of boosting graduation rates and reducing incarceration rates for black and Hispanic students."But others have done so because they don't want to be subjected to the heavy hand of the federal government," he says."The goal should be issue nondiscriminatory discipline appropriate to the offense," Kirsanow asserts.The U.S. Commission on Civil Rights is composed of eight commissioners. Four are appointed by the president and four by Congress. The commissioners serve six-year terms and are not confirmed by the Senate.Currently, four members of the commission are Democrats, three are independents, and one is a Republican. The four presidential appointees were all selected by former President Barack Obama.