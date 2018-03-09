The journalist asks Le Pen frequently if she regrets posting the pictures, because children could have seen them as well.
"Who published the photos of the little boy dead on the beach?" Asks Le Pen. "Could they not have been seen by children also?" She adds that journalists show bloody images from war-torn countries as well "because when it bleeds it leads and the journalists are happy", she says.
Comment: The tired mainstream media trope: "Won't somebody please think of the children?!" Never mind that news stands, television and the internet is crawling with much worse and easily viewed by children. These people seem try to deflect that pictures of atrocities is worse than the war crimes their country is committing; the illegal wars on the Middle East and the appalling suffering of the children there, as just one example: Assad tells Macron that France 'spearheaded support for terrorism' in Syria so 'they have no right to talk about peace'
Le Pen has been charged over posting photographs showing Islamic State atrocities on Twitter. She replied with the photographs to a TV journalist who compared her with the terror group.
