"Who published the photos of the little boy dead on the beach?"

After an interviewer attacks right-wing politician Marine Le Pen about posting IS images, she hits out and exposes the media's hypocrisy.The journalist asks Le Pen frequently if she regrets posting the pictures,She adds that journalists show bloody images from war-torn countries as well "because when it bleeds it leads and the journalists are happy", she says.Le Pen has been charged over posting photographs showing Islamic State atrocities on Twitter. She replied with the photographs to a TV journalist who compared her with the terror group.