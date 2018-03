© Bob Karp



11:04 a.m. — It's still snowing!

Snowfall rates peaked at a whopping 6 inches per hour last night in Vermont

10:15 p.m. — In Vermont, 18 inches of snow in three hours

Absolutely nuts unlike anything I've ever seen before. 26" of new snow, 18" in the past 3 hours!!!!!! Very fluffy, 20-25 to 1 ratios at least. I had to shovel out the heating vents to prevent them from getting blocked by snow. pic.twitter.com/tJSHminyAJ — Mitch (@BerkshireWx) March 8, 2018



Car vs pedestrian. Glad photog @TheNamesKyle screamed for pedestrian to move! No one hurt. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/c82eIQYRp6

— Kathryn Sotnik NBC10 Boston (@KatNBCBoston) March 8, 2018

For the second time in less than a week, a nor'easter is tearing up the East Coast.By the time this storm is over late Thursday morning, New York City will be under 8 to 12 inches — but the heaviest snow will fall in New Jersey and parts of Upstate New York. As much as 24 inches is possible in those areas.* Snowfall rates topped 2 inches per hour this afternoon in New Jersey* Power outages are possible as branches break under the weight of the snow* Combined wind and snow will lead to whiteout conditions at the height of the stormWe're updating this story through the day...Snow ended for the Tri-State area late Wednesday night, but it's still snowing from Eastern Massachusetts north through New England.. Maine is getting the heaviest snow on Thursday morning, although a few significant bands are trickling down into Massachusetts. Only a couple more inches will fall there,A quick look at snowfall totals seems to suggest the forecast was pretty good. The only place it didn't do well was New York City, where temperatures were just too warm for the storm to overcome. It started snowing there late Wednesday morning, but didn't really begin to accumulate until early evening when the sun went down. Temperatures near the ground (and the ground temperatures themselves) were too warm for accumulation.This is fairly typical, though — the urban heat island effect almost always reduces the amount of snow a big metropolitan area like D.C., Philadelphia and New York will get. The hard part is knowing how much of that warmth to take into account in the snow forecast. For better or worse, meteorologists tend to play it safe and forecast snow on the high end so people are prepared.Select snow totals through Thursday morning, in inches:MONROE — 26.0SLOATSBURG — 26.0HIGHLAND MILLS — 24.3CENTRAL PARK — 3.2NYC/JFK AIRPORT — 2.8NYC/LA GUARDIA AIRPORT — 1.7KINNELON — 31.0FRANKLIN LAKES — 24.0NORTH CALDWELL — 23.0NEWARK AIRPORT — 4.6ATLANTIC CITY INTL ARPT — 2.5RICHBORO — 16.0ROSEMONT — 14.3NEWTOWN GRANT — 13.2PHILADELHIA INTL AIRPORT — 6.1WARREN — 28.0NEW FAIRFIELD — 26.8NEWTOWN — 24.3NEW HARTFORD CENTER — 12.3BURRILLVILLE — 13.0NORTH FOSTER — 11.3WOODFORD — 36.0LONDONDERRY — 30.0PERU — 28.0WILMINGTON — 27.0SUNAPEE — 18.0DOVER — 16.0BECKET — 23.3WESTBOROUGH — 16.9WORCESTER — 16.2BOSTON LOGAN — 5.9GREENVILLE — 10.4BEL AIR — 3.0ANNAPOLIS — 2.0BOWIE — 2.0BALTIMORE-WASHINGTON INTL — 1.8That's impressive by any standard — even Vermont's. The Berkshires are getting slammed multiple feet of snow tonight, and it's not the heavy wet kind that fell along the I-95 corridor. The air is much colder there, which means all of the precipitation will fall as light, fluffy snow. That also means snow depth will be much deeper because it's less compact.This was the scene earlier in the evening as reported by NBC Boston. Several inches of snow has accumulated on the roads in Massachusetts and they are treacherous. This looked like it was going to be a slow-motion tragedy up until the last second.And in Hamden, Conn., we see what it looks like when a transformer blows right in front of your house. This usually happens when power is cut off in one area, causing too much electricity to flow through other transformers. When this happens close to home, power will usually be out for a while until the entire transformer can be replaced.(Read more here