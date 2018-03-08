By the time this storm is over late Thursday morning, New York City will be under 8 to 12 inches — but the heaviest snow will fall in New Jersey and parts of Upstate New York. As much as 24 inches is possible in those areas.
* Snowfall rates topped 2 inches per hour this afternoon in New Jersey
* Power outages are possible as branches break under the weight of the snow
* Combined wind and snow will lead to whiteout conditions at the height of the storm
We're updating this story through the day...
11:04 a.m. — It's still snowing!
Snow ended for the Tri-State area late Wednesday night, but it's still snowing from Eastern Massachusetts north through New England. Snowfall rates peaked at a whopping 6 inches per hour last night in Vermont. Maine is getting the heaviest snow on Thursday morning, although a few significant bands are trickling down into Massachusetts. Only a couple more inches will fall there, but parts of Maine will get over a foot on top of what has already been measured.
A quick look at snowfall totals seems to suggest the forecast was pretty good. The only place it didn't do well was New York City, where temperatures were just too warm for the storm to overcome. It started snowing there late Wednesday morning, but didn't really begin to accumulate until early evening when the sun went down. Temperatures near the ground (and the ground temperatures themselves) were too warm for accumulation.
This is fairly typical, though — the urban heat island effect almost always reduces the amount of snow a big metropolitan area like D.C., Philadelphia and New York will get. The hard part is knowing how much of that warmth to take into account in the snow forecast. For better or worse, meteorologists tend to play it safe and forecast snow on the high end so people are prepared.
New York
MONROE — 26.0
SLOATSBURG — 26.0
HIGHLAND MILLS — 24.3
CENTRAL PARK — 3.2
NYC/JFK AIRPORT — 2.8
NYC/LA GUARDIA AIRPORT — 1.7
New Jersey
KINNELON — 31.0
FRANKLIN LAKES — 24.0
NORTH CALDWELL — 23.0
NEWARK AIRPORT — 4.6
ATLANTIC CITY INTL ARPT — 2.5
Pennsylvania
RICHBORO — 16.0
ROSEMONT — 14.3
NEWTOWN GRANT — 13.2
PHILADELHIA INTL AIRPORT — 6.1
Connecticut
WARREN — 28.0
NEW FAIRFIELD — 26.8
NEWTOWN — 24.3
NEW HARTFORD CENTER — 12.3
Rhode Island
BURRILLVILLE — 13.0
NORTH FOSTER — 11.3
Vermont
WOODFORD — 36.0
LONDONDERRY — 30.0
PERU — 28.0
WILMINGTON — 27.0
New Hampshire
SUNAPEE — 18.0
DOVER — 16.0
Massachusetts
BECKET — 23.3
WESTBOROUGH — 16.9
WORCESTER — 16.2
BOSTON LOGAN — 5.9
Delaware
GREENVILLE — 10.4
BEL AIR — 3.0
ANNAPOLIS — 2.0
BOWIE — 2.0
BALTIMORE-WASHINGTON INTL — 1.8
10:15 p.m. — In Vermont, 18 inches of snow in three hours
That's impressive by any standard — even Vermont's. The Berkshires are getting slammed multiple feet of snow tonight, and it's not the heavy wet kind that fell along the I-95 corridor. The air is much colder there, which means all of the precipitation will fall as light, fluffy snow. That also means snow depth will be much deeper because it's less compact.
Absolutely nuts unlike anything I've ever seen before. 26" of new snow, 18" in the past 3 hours!!!!!! Very fluffy, 20-25 to 1 ratios at least. I had to shovel out the heating vents to prevent them from getting blocked by snow. pic.twitter.com/tJSHminyAJ— Mitch (@BerkshireWx) March 8, 2018
This was the scene earlier in the evening as reported by NBC Boston. Several inches of snow has accumulated on the roads in Massachusetts and they are treacherous. This looked like it was going to be a slow-motion tragedy up until the last second.
Car vs pedestrian. Glad photog @TheNamesKyle screamed for pedestrian to move! No one hurt. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/c82eIQYRp6
— Kathryn Sotnik NBC10 Boston (@KatNBCBoston) March 8, 2018
And in Hamden, Conn., we see what it looks like when a transformer blows right in front of your house. This usually happens when power is cut off in one area, causing too much electricity to flow through other transformers. When this happens close to home, power will usually be out for a while until the entire transformer can be replaced.
Transformer blew up and lighting up the night sky over Route 10 in Hamden! #nbcct @ryanhanrahan @WeatherJosh @KaitMcGrathNBC pic.twitter.com/XdkbDZp7Xl
— Noah Bergren (@NbergWX) March 8, 2018
