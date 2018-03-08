© Angela Antunes / CC by 2.0

According to Sheriff Gary Parsons of the Lee County Sheriff's Office, a family dog mauled an 8-day-old baby at their home Wednesday.He told News Channel 11 the baby girl passed away at UT Medical Center.Sheriff Parsons said the call came in around 11:40 a.m. that a family pet had attacked a child. Within a matter of hours, the child was initially taken to Lonesome Pine Hospital, then Holston Valley Medical Center and then to UT Medical Center in Knoxville.Parson said the baby girl had extensive injuries to the upper part of her body.The family's dog is with the Lee County Animal Control, which Sheriff Parsons said appeared to be a mixed breed."More than likely the animal will be destroyed at some point but right now the animal is just in custody," Parsons said.Sheriff Parsons said this is an ongoing investigation with the Lee County Department of Social Services.The family, we're told has two other older children.