What is thundersnow?

All hail "thundersnow," one of Mother Nature's most bizarre mashups!Thundersnow — a thunderstorm that produces snow instead of rain — was reported Wednesday in New York City from the powerful nor'easter lashing the Northeast. It also rattled portions of eastern Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey.The thundersnow spurred plenty of excitement on social media:Convection — upward motion of air — helps produce thunderstorms. But it's fairly rare to have convection within a winter storm. Thunder and lightning are much more common in warm-season thunderstorms, according to meteorologist Jeff Haby.But when there's strong enough convection, along with plenty of moisture available, a winter storm can produce thundersnow.Thundersnow is typically associated with heavy rates of snow, which can lead to reduced visibility. And while the snow sometimes muffles the thunder, the lightning can still be seen.One of the more well-known instances of thundersnow occurred in 2011 in Chicago and involved Weather Channel meteorologist Jim Cantore.Thundersnow is sometimes also seen downstream of the Great Salt Lake and the Great Lakes during lake-effect snowstorms, according to the National Severe Storms Laboratory.