PressTV interview with Adam Garrie: 'Why US getting increasingly desperate in Syria'
Adam Garrie
PressTV
Thu, 08 Mar 2018 08:39 UTC
PressTV
Thu, 08 Mar 2018 08:39 UTC
Writer and journalist Adam Garrie said in an interview with Press TV on Wednesday while commenting on a report which says the administration of US President Donald Trump has considered new military action against the Syrian government on the allegations that it has used chemical weapons against militants, according to officials.
Trump called on the military to prepare options for punishing the government of President Bashar al-Assad in response to reports of alleged chlorine gas attacks and possibly other chemicals against foreign-sponsored militants, the Washington Post reported on Monday.
The Syrian government has dismissed as "lies" Washington's claims that it has used toxic chemicals against militants or civilians.
"The US and other supporters of Takfiri terrorists are getting increasingly desperate. The Syrian Arab Army and their true allies have made some remarkable gains over the last week," Garrie said.
"And as usual following the lies of the White Helmets-affiliated propaganda group, they are saying that there's a chemical attack. The White Helmets for quite a few months now - approaching for the better part of the year now -- have been talking about the prospective chemical attack in Ghouta, and the winder world doesn't buy it anymore," he stated.
"I doubt that the elite in the US is so foolish to actually believe what their paid propagandists say, but it's always nice to have a justification however fatuous to commit a war crime that would impede the progress of Syria liberating its own territory which is one of the strategic goals of the United States," he noted.
Last week, Syria even rejected allegations of possessing chemical weapons, stressing that the foreign-backed Takfiri terrorist groups operating in the country, including al-Nusra and Daesh, had obtained some stocks.
Syria's Ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva Hussam Edin Aala on Wednesday refuted the "false allegations" made by certain countries against his government, saying, "Syria cannot possibly be using chemical weapons because it very simply has none in its possession."
In his address to the UN-sponsored Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, Aala also denounced the use of chemical weapons anywhere.
The remarks came a day after the UK said it would start "seriously" considering joining US military strikes against the Arab country if such claims were true.
On February 26, the so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which is sympathetic to anti-Damascus terrorists, said 14 civilians had suffered breathing difficulties after a Syrian warplane struck a village in Eastern Ghouta region in the suburbs of the Syrian capital, Damascus.
The report came just after Russia warned that militants were planning a gas attack there to blame it on the Syrian government.
