The United States is getting increasingly desperate because the Syrian Arab Army and their true allies have recently made remarkable gains in their fight against foreign-sponsored militants, an independent political analyst and peace activist in London says.Writer and journalist Adam Garrie said in an interview with Press TV on Wednesday while commenting on a report which says the administration of US President Donald Trump has considered new military action against the Syrian government on the allegations that it has used chemical weapons against militants, according to officials.The Syrian government has dismissed as "lies" Washington's claims that it has used toxic chemicals against militants or civilians.they are saying that there's a chemical attack. The White Helmets for quite a few months now - approaching for the better part of the year now --he stated."I doubt that the elite in the US is so foolish to actually believe what their paid propagandists say,of the United States," he noted.Last week, Syria even rejected allegations of possessing chemical weapons, stressing that the foreign-backed Takfiri terrorist groups operating in the country, including al-Nusra and Daesh, had obtained some stocks.Syria's Ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva Hussam Edin Aala on Wednesday refuted the "false allegations" made by certain countries against his government, saying, "Syria cannot possibly be using chemical weapons because it very simply has none in its possession."The remarks came a day after the UK said it would start "seriously" considering joining US military strikes against the Arab country if such claims were true.On February 26, the so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which is sympathetic to anti-Damascus terrorists, said 14 civilians had suffered breathing difficulties after a Syrian warplane struck a village in Eastern Ghouta region in the suburbs of the Syrian capital, Damascus.The report came just after Russia warned that militants were planning a gas attack there to blame it on the Syrian government.