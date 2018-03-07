The gruesome attack, the scene of which both assailants managed to flee, took place on Monday night in the French capital, according to local media reports. The 10th arrondissement is home to a large South Asian community.
Horrified witnesses described two hooded men, reportedly armed with a saber and a machete, storming the venue. They rushed towards one of the diners, a 35-year-old man from the Sri Lankan community who was having dinner with his wife.
Paris: un homme attaqué au sabre et à la machette dans un restaurant pic.twitter.com/YVAOQKmTcM— BFM Paris (@BFMParis) March 6, 2018
The victim suffered severe cuts to his elbow, wrist and head in what amounted to a scalping, French media reported. He was rushed to hospital in a critical condition and was still fighting for his life on Tuesday, according to AFP.
"He was scalped and had his arm and wrist severely cut," a source close to the case said, according to Le Point. Authorities launched a manhunt for the suspects, who were allegedly "settling scores in the Sri Lankan community."