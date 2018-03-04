Society's Child
Gaza: Palestinian farmer shot dead by IDF
RT
Sat, 03 Mar 2018 20:20 UTC
The incident took place on Saturday near the border between the Gaza Strip and Israel. According to Palestinian health officials, a 59-year-old farmer was shot in the back by the Israeli Defiance Forces (IDF) while he was working on his land near the border fence. The man was gravely wounded and died hours after the shooting.
The IDF, however, has spun another story, stating that the troops identified a "suspect" approaching a restricted area near the border in the southern Gaza Strip. The servicemen then fired "warning shots into the air, and when the suspect failed to halt, they fired shots towards him," an IDF spokeswoman said as quoted by Reuters. The "suspect" fled the area afterward, she added.
The incident comes only a week after IDF soldiers attacked a "suspicious" Palestinian fishing boat that breached the boundaries of a designated fishing zone. That shooting resulted in the death of one fisherman, while two others were detained for questioning.
Israel ramped up its security measures at the border with Gaza following an incident last month, when four IDF soldiers were injured in a blast. The soldiers were hit by an IED placed on the border fence and disguised as a flag.
Tensions between Israelis and Palestinians have been soaring since US President Donald Trump announced his decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the US embassy there. The move effectively violated UN resolutions on the status of Jerusalem and it was condemned by the majority of Muslim countries and other nations.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Anti-migrant protestors clash with Antifa in Kandel, Germany, where 15-year-old was murdered by migrant in December
- Aftershocks still reverberating from Putin's State of the Nation address: Russia, China, the US and the balance of power' restored
- Man confirmed dead of 'self-inflicted gunshot wound' in shooting incident at White House
- Do larger pupils mean higher intelligence?
- With IOC ban lifted, Russian Olympic doping scandal probably only in remission as Russia's enemies plan next attack
- Condoleezza Rice against gun control: 'Guns helped my father protect our family during segregation'
- NBC's Megyn Kelly gets demolished (again) by Vladimir Putin in latest one-on-one interview (Video)
- Syrian proxy war sitrep: Afrin, Idlib, East Ghouta
- Siberian Cold Front and Storm 'Emma' Freeze Waterfalls and Streams Across Ireland
- Ex-CIA chief and crazy person John Brennan calls Trump "unstable, inept, inexperienced, unethical"
- Scientific shamans, mutant mystics and God as a probability engine with Dr. Bruce Damer
- SOTT Focus: America is a System Not a Democracy
- Echoes of Vegas: Authorities are hiding surveillance footage of Parkland shooting
- What's the real game Trump is playing on NAFTA?
- In search of vaccine, 17 humans are paid to be injected with devastating parasite
- Trump defends tariffs, says 'Trade wars are good'
- Gathering war clouds: N. Korea will 'counter US' if it holds drills with Seoul
- Did US intelligence totally miss Russia's incredible advances in nuclear parity?
- Gaza: Palestinian farmer shot dead by IDF
- George P Bush, relative of those Bushes, struggles in Texas and may signal end of 70-year political dynasty
- Aftershocks still reverberating from Putin's State of the Nation address: Russia, China, the US and the balance of power' restored
- With IOC ban lifted, Russian Olympic doping scandal probably only in remission as Russia's enemies plan next attack
- NBC's Megyn Kelly gets demolished (again) by Vladimir Putin in latest one-on-one interview (Video)
- Syrian proxy war sitrep: Afrin, Idlib, East Ghouta
- Ex-CIA chief and crazy person John Brennan calls Trump "unstable, inept, inexperienced, unethical"
- SOTT Focus: America is a System Not a Democracy
- Echoes of Vegas: Authorities are hiding surveillance footage of Parkland shooting
- What's the real game Trump is playing on NAFTA?
- Trump defends tariffs, says 'Trade wars are good'
- Gathering war clouds: N. Korea will 'counter US' if it holds drills with Seoul
- Did US intelligence totally miss Russia's incredible advances in nuclear parity?
- George P Bush, relative of those Bushes, struggles in Texas and may signal end of 70-year political dynasty
- Art of the deal? White House walks back Trump's gun control comments after meeting with NRA
- Putin honors Russian Olympic medalists, as IOC lifts doping ban post games
- Schumer slammed by colleagues for citing skin color in vote against white judicial nominee
- Putin: We need facts, not 'yelling and hollering' in response to 'meddling' indictment against 13 Russians
- Trump praises Chinese efforts to extend term limits for Xi Jinping, says US might want to adopt multi-term presidencies
- War of words over trade escalates: Trump threatens EU with car tariffs
- SOTT Focus: Behind the Headlines: Putin The World To Rights: Russia's New Nuclear Weapons And The End of 'Unipolarity'
- China warns will 'take necessary measures' if US starts trade war
- Anti-migrant protestors clash with Antifa in Kandel, Germany, where 15-year-old was murdered by migrant in December
- Man confirmed dead of 'self-inflicted gunshot wound' in shooting incident at White House
- Condoleezza Rice against gun control: 'Guns helped my father protect our family during segregation'
- Gaza: Palestinian farmer shot dead by IDF
- Militants impose curfew in E. Ghouta, severely punish civilians for violations - Russian MoD
- Israeli border officer throws stun grenades at West Bank school, couple & baby (VIDEO)
- Kim Dotcom proposes alternative platform as answer to Twitter's 'censorship of Seth Rich tweets'
- Lost the plot: Planned Parenthood 'some men have a uterus' tweet slammed by people with common sense
- 'Netanyahu is a disaster': Protesters demand his resignation
- Marshall Islands launches own cryptocurrency as legal tender
- Teetotaller wins lawsuit against NYPD for wrongful DUI charge
- Tulip, Pinocchio & Serving Tray: Peculiar names of Russian weapons (PHOTOS)
- Why did it take two weeks to recognize the professional hand behind Parkland students' astroturfing?
- Astro-turfing gun control: How did kids from Parkland 'magically' form a movement in just 2 weeks? They had lots of help
- Iowa State University blaming Russia for anti-GMO sentiment
- South America: Jaguars killed for fangs to supply growing Chinese medicine trade
- In calling for one state solution for Israel-Palestine, Avraham Burg is painted as 'troublemaker' at liberal NY synagogue
- Accused of blasphemy, tortured Pakistani Christian attempts suicide, now fighting for his life
- 'Untouchable' Hindu woman secures Pakistan Senate seat in historic first
- War porn: Pentagon faces public backlash over 'Angel of Death' AC-130 promotional video
- Strange and unknown apes of Kenya
- Romania's secret history of Giants, the underground hyperborean gallery
- How the money power has faked history and controls our future - by controlling our past
- 'The Great White Hurricane' of March 1888 which killed 400 people - the worst storm ever recorded on the US East Coast
- 'Unprecedented' 7,000 year old Native American burial site discovered off Florida's Gulf Coast (VIDEO)
- Britain's peasant houses and the Black Death building boom
- Flashback: Solzhenitsyn breaks last taboo of Russia's revolution: The Jewish role
- Out of Europe, Not Africa? 5.2 Million years old pre-human footprint found in Greece
- Prolonging The Agony: Macgregor and Docherty Publish Volume Two of Hidden History of WW1
- Face of Pictish male, violently murdered 1400 years ago, reconstructed in detail
- SOTT Focus: The Hired "Jumping Jacks" of the Press and Their Corporate and Deep State Overlords
- How the Brits sent Russian POWs and exiles to death and the gulag after WWII
- Tibet: An 18th Century anatomical dictionary offers evidence of the legendary Yeti
- Stone Age calendar knowledge revealed on mammoth bone bracelet?
- 2,000yo mummies discovered at major Egyptian tombs is "just the beginning" (VIDEO)
- John Dee painting originally had circle of human skulls x-ray imaging reveals
- Sweden's 8,000yo skulls were brutally smashed and mounted on stakes says study
- Research suggests deadly form of salmonella caused 16th century epidemic that killed over 80% of Mexican population
- Eden, an alternative translation tells a different story
- Swastika's 12,000 year-old history
- Do larger pupils mean higher intelligence?
- In search of vaccine, 17 humans are paid to be injected with devastating parasite
- 'Reverse speciation' - Raven species reverse Darwin's tree
- Russia and China create joint data center, sign agreement to cooperate on lunar and deep space research
- Fast growing black hole defies the laws of physics
- 'Brain tsunamis' during dying have been observed in humans for the first time
- Cancer breakthrough? Scientists in China develop tiny nanorobots that can cut off blood supply to tumors
- Video of Russian Su-57s in 60 seconds: Cutting-edge fighters perform head-spinning stunts
- Scientists warn plague 'hiding in plain sight'
- GitHub hit by 'largest-known cyber attack in history'
- Redefining the second
- Our human ancestors had the same dental problems as us
- Biggest ever family tree shows when cousins stopped marrying
- Humans can use echolocation just like bats says study
- Study examines brain mechanisms that endow Iceman Wim Hof with exceptional resistance to cold
- Totally new species of Tardigrade discovered in Japanese carpark (PHOTOS)
- Bus-sized asteroid to pass Earth on 2nd March
- Quantum wishes can turn into horses: New thought experiment on non-events causing causal effects
- Egyptians could have used autumnal equinox to achieve perfect alignment of Giza's pyramids
- Cyclic Catastrophism vs Big Bang
- Siberian Cold Front and Storm 'Emma' Freeze Waterfalls and Streams Across Ireland
- Aggressive coyotes attacking people in Westchester County, New York
- Heavy rainfall pounds, floods parts of Nairobi, Kenya (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)
- Norway running out of fire wood during coldest winter in 60 years
- New rainfall record set for North Texas
- Storm Emma brings worst blizzard to Ireland since 1982
- Extreme wind has many passengers vomiting during turbulent descent at Dulles airport, US
- Seven feet of snow follows Northern California's drought
- Record snowfall on Calgary, Alberta - month's worth of snow in 40 hours
- Signs and Portents: Strange newborn calf in East Java, Indonesia has face resembling Persian cat
- Four skiers killed by avalanche in French Alps with another 2 such deaths in the Pyrenees
- North Pole gull brought in by the 'Beast from the East' to Weymouth, UK
- Cleveland volcano in Alaska erupts, sending ash cloud miles into the sky
- Rottweiler mauls baby girl to death in Inverell, Australia
- Lightning bolt kills 3 family members in Kenya
- Rare snow in the Azores, Portugal
- Super-colony of 1.5 Million Adélie penguins discovered on Danger islands, Antarctica
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Bomb cyclone USA - Super freeze blizzard across UK (VIDEO)
- At least six dead as Nor'easter slams US East Coast with violent wind, rain, snow and floods
- The terrifying phenomenon plummeting species towards extinction
- Fast moving meteor fireball captured on dashcam over Russian city
- Loud, house-shaking boom rattles Mifflinburg, Pennsylvania
- Meteor fireball reported over Wisconsin, US
- Fireball amazes onlookers as it streaks across the skies of Chile (VIDEO)
- Bolide streaks over Côte-d'Or, France
- Meteor fireball filmed over Ekaterinburg, Russia
- Mysterious boom shakes homes in Oconee County, South Carolina
- Dashcam footage captures meteor fireball over Manchester, New Hampshire (VIDEO)
- Meteor fireball seen over South Carolina (VIDEO)
- Bright meteor fireball reported over Bahia, Brazil (VIDEOS)
- Green meteor fireball seen over British Columbia
- 'Shooting star' lights up Oshawa, Ontario night sky
- Two fireballs streak through southern Spain's skies in one night (VIDEO)
- Fireball seen over Oregon, Washington and British Columbia
- Beach cam captures meteor fireball lighting up the skies over Dawlish, UK
- Possible meteor fireball reported in southeast Newfoundland
- Bolide captured over western France
- 'Meteorite ball of fire' spotted in night skies of Horsham, UK
- Meteor fireball reported over western skies in the US
- Oklahoma City resident captures meteor fireball on dash cam
- British town's experiment showing community is a potent cure for illness
- 'The Big Fat Surprise' - Saturated fat & cholesterol are important parts of a healthy diet
- Rolling out the red carpet for industrial chemical producers? EPA dissolves program that studies effects of chemical exposure on children
- World famous psychiatrist Peter Breggin says: More psychiatric drug treatment means more mass shootings will happen
- 'Safe' vaccines shed the very diseases they're supposed to prevent
- Five explanations for constantly feeling cold
- Men's sperm counts are dropping and scientists puzzled as to why
- Polyphenols: Health hyper magic bullet?
- Surprise! Study concludes side-effects of antidepressants outweigh benefits
- Researchers categorize 5 different types of diabetes
- Aegerion Pharmaceuticals illegally obtained data on kids to sell them drugs they didn't need
- Medical Nemesis: Quackbusters and the shock troops of medical McCarthyism
- The same people who failed at science on Agent Orange are in charge of vaccine safety and developmental disorders at the CDC
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Health Tips From Dummies: The Dangers of Mainstream Dietary Advice
- Ketosis: the potential cure for type II diabetes
- Many cases of "dementia" are actually side effects of prescription drugs or vaccines, according to research
- It was only a matter of time: New study finds standing desks may lead to back pain, brain drain
- Escharotic treatment for cervical dysplasia is unproven, dangerous and stupid
- A fifth of antibiotic prescriptions are needless; superbugs set to kill more people than cancer, Jeremy Hunt warns
- Fibromyalgia, CFS, IBS and childhood trauma
- Scientific shamans, mutant mystics and God as a probability engine with Dr. Bruce Damer
- Why the sound of a voice is multisensory
- Taoist master Mantak Chia explains how negative chi affects us
- Basic human skills the younger generation isn't learning
- How 'skepticism' has gotten in the way of rationally asking the all-important questions of metaphysics
- Very creative acts are induced by a special kind of brain activity
- Professor Peterson: 'I don't want people falling down an ideological abyss'
- Let the Stoics help you navigate the modern workplace
- Study notes states of consciousness produced by psychedelic drugs are similar to dreaming
- Swedish researchers: Disgust of body odour is a strong marker for having 'right-wing authoritarian views'
- Jordan Peterson on why so many young men are committing mass murder (Video)
- Everybody is exhausted and it's not getting better
- Can parents turn their children into criminal psychopaths?
- The dangers of possession and our search for meaning
- Loss of psychiatric hospitals led to a mental health crisis in US
- Creativity: The silver lining of social rejection
- Hey kids time to unplug! Students learn way more effectively from print textbooks than screens
- A sign of the times: Why are kids impatient, bored, friendless and entitled?
- Nervous breakdown: What are the signs?
- Which hairstyles make you look most intelligent and attractive?
- More time travelers with revelations, future warnings and photos
- Polish family terrorized by a poltergeist
- Worlds unknown: Tales of mysterious underground civilizations
- From the black depths, bizarre cases of underground monsters
- Vatican reportedly sets up new exorcism course amid soaring claims of demonic possession
- Coins rain down on Madhya Pradesh, India
- Fortean fish fall at Fulshea, Texas?
- Russia: Police summon Priests to exorcise poltergeist
- A brief history of Australia's eeriest alien encounters
- What's up with those Pentagon UFO videos?
- Maybe it's not such a crazy idea to believe the Illuminati controls the world
- FAA radar and audio tapes from Oregon UFO incident that sent F-15s scrambling
- Lost wreckage of Silpho UFO discovered in London Science Museum
- Nick Redfern: A woman's tale of 'shadowy, nightmarish, fedora-wearing figures'
- Missing New York skier found 2,900 miles away in California
- Dan Aykroyd and the phenomena of UFOs and Men in Black
- England's Wild Hunt of 1127
- UK: Islamic exorcism revealed in shocking video
- Contractor for Pentagon and secret government research speaks out on UFO study he conducted
- A controversial tale of the Cannock 'Alien Big Cats'
- Justin Trudeau's trip to India in 3 minutes
- Bad makeup and a terrible accent apparently makes you a time traveler
- Holy sheet! Shaolin monk pierces pane of glass with needle (VIDEO)
- Psychiatrists baffled by strange mental disorder affecting only world leaders who defy US diktats
- Trigger warning: Putin campaign video warns about the horrors of communism and liberalism
- Russkies hacking English too? US establishment adopts 'spy' language
- SOTT Focus: When Race Trumps Story: Black Panther - an Alt-Right Superhero for Leftists
- Make dating great again: Dating site for Trump supporters officially launches
- Cow escapes slaughter by smashing through metal fence, breaking man's arm, then swimming to safety on island
- Co-author of physics paper is age 7 and feline
- Flatearth Aeronautical Experimentation Colonisation And Exploration Society to launch satellites by throwing them off the edge
- Missouri women catches neighbor's Corgi riding her pony
- The yolk's on you: Norway's Olympic team receives 15,000 eggs they didn't order
- IKEA founder forced to walk through all of heaven before getting to his section
- ER nurse's video about flu epidemic goes viral: 'Wash your stinking hands!'
- FBI Director warns release of memo will undermine public trust in secret unaccountable spy agencies
- Flat-Earther is literally launching himself into space to prove planet is flat
- Freezing streets, red-hot moves: Russian breakdance team braves -29C
- World Economic Forum - "The internet is exposing our lies and it needs to stop"
- Bad to the bone: Vladimir Putin's extraordinarily badass alpha male walk (VIDEO)
Holy Russia
Quote of the Day
I am only a child playing on the beach, while vast oceans of truth lie undiscovered before me.
- Isaac Newton
Recent Comments
Not going to give Rice a pass, although she seems to be talking sense here. Me thinks maybe she has her sites set on a run at some political...
Unfortunately, America has been hollowed out, and there isn't much left within 'the system', that reflect human values. They want to bring this...
The Kurdish YPG forces in control of Afrin have a choice. The Russian and the Syrian government have offered their full support if the Kurds...
Nuclear power, eh? Well, well, I live about 150 kilometers from the nearest nuclear power plant and I've been increasingly worried. But, being 79,...
Parkland propaganda kid Kasky on Maher show: "I am an actor!" [Link]
Comment: How many lies have to be told so the IDF can be continually right?
See also: