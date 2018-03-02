Vanessa Trump was taken to a Manhattan hospital as precaution.
On Thursday, a Beverly, Massachusetts man named Daniel Frisiello was arrested for sending the letter with white powder to Don Jr.'s apartment.
Fox News reports:
A Massachusetts man was arrested Thursday morning after a letter with white powder was sent to Donald Trump Jr.'s New York City apartment earlier this month. Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa, was taken to the hospital in the incident.Daniel Frisiello isn't too bright. He actually shared the story on his Facebook page on February 12th, the day the story of the white powder sent to Don Jr.'s apartment broke.
Daniel Frisiello, of Beverly, was arrested and is expected to appear in federal court in Worcester later in the day.
Frisiello is accused of sending five letters filled with white powder to Trump Jr. and several other people, including the office of Sen. Debbie Stabenow, of Michigan.
Only a dimwitted liberal would brag about their crime publicly on their social media.
On February 12th, Daniel Frisiello shared an ABC World News Tonight post titled, 'JUST IN: Letter sent to Donald Trump Jr.'s apartment containing unidentified white powder, NYPD says...'
BRILLIANT.
(Screenshot below just in case his Facebook page is deleted)
Imagine our shock.