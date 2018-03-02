© American Meteor Society (screen capture)



Citizens all across southeast Wisconsin reported seeing a meteor streak across the sky Wednesday night. Viewers reported seeing a green streak across the sky moving from northeast to southwest.There were 67 reports of the fireball according to the American Meteor Society reports page from Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois. Most of the reports were centered in southeast Wisconsin. Most of the reports were centered between 8:45 p.m. and 9 p.m.Trevor Wright caught the meteor over Greenfield on his dash cam.