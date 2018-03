© Getty Images

Some 21 embassy staff in Cuba were affected by a mystery illness in August last year.Diplomatic staff were reportedly the victims of targeted attacks on their homes and hotel rooms in the Cuban capital.Investigators were said to have suspected a "sonic attack." Now, in a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), researchers from the University of Pennsylvania say that despite individuals suffering injuries to "widespread brain networks,"Among the key points, the study found that thebecause "sound in the audible range is not known to cause persistent injury to the central nervous system and thereforeWhile the research does not entirely rule out a viral or chemical source of the symptoms, the report says that both are unlikely as no preceding fever was identified in patients.. "It is unlikely a chemical agent could produce these neurological manifestations in the absence of other organ involvement, particularly given that some individuals developed symptoms within 24 hours of arriving in Havana," the report reads.As well as 21 US diplomats and families, three Canadian embassy staffers also got sick. According to a report from the Associated Press In September, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the incidents had caused the State Department to reevaluate the historic decision to reopen the US embassy in Cuba in 2015. "We have it under evaluation," Tillerson said in a TV interview at the time. "It's a very serious issue with respect to the harm that certain individuals have suffered. We've brought some of those people home. It's under review."Two Cuban diplomats were expelled from the US following the incidents."Cuba's neglect of its duty to protect our diplomats and their families cannot go unchallenged," said the lawmakers, who were led by Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas. Cuban-American politician Marco Rubio (R-FL) also signed the letter.