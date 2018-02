© AFP Photo/GUILLERMO ARIAS



A federal judge in San Diego who was taunted by Donald Trump during the presidential campaign has sided with the president on a challenge to building a border wall with Mexico.U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel on Tuesday rejected arguments by the state of California and advocacy groups that the administration overreached byThe challengers said a law that gave the Homeland Security secretary authority to waive the reviews had expired.The ruling removes a potentially big obstacle for one of Trump signature campaign pledges. Trump berated Curiel during the campaign for his handling of fraud allegations against now-defunct Trump University, suggesting the Indiana-born judge's Mexican heritage reflected a bias.Source: AP