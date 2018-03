© Angelika Warmuth/dpa



Minus 30.5 degrees C (-22.9F)_________________According to the German Weather Service (DWD) in Offenbach, minus 30.5 degrees was measured on the Zugspitze, Germany's highest peak, on Tuesday night."At minus 30.5 degrees it was as cold there on the night of Tuesday as never before in a third decade of February since 1901 - ie 117 years!", so meteorologist Dominik Jung from weatherportal wetter.net . Thanks to Ole Jensen for this link