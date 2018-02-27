© PA



In numbers | Antibiotic resistance



193 countries

Number whose officials have signed up the UN declaration to tackle the threat of high levels of antibiotics



700,000 deaths

Per year as a result of drug resistant infections TB, HIV and malaria



10 million deaths

The UN's projected estimates by 2050, as a result of drug-resistant infections if no action is taken



One in four

The proportion of antibiotic prescriptions - 10 million in total - which Nice said were likely to be unnecessary in 2015



2.7 million

The drop in the number of antibiotics prescribed in 2016 compared to 2015, as a result of raising awareness among doctors and patients, according to Health Minister Jeremy Hunt



64 per cent

The proportion of antibiotics which contain penicillin, by far the most common for humans, compared with 21.7 per cent for antibiotics sold for animal use (Public Health England 2015)

Superbugs will kill more people than cancer without swift action to stop GPs doling out needless antibiotics, Jeremy Hunt has warned.It came as new research found at least one in five prescriptions by family doctors should never have been issued, fuelling antibiotic resistance.Health officials urged GPs to rein in prescribing of the drugs, amid warnings that routine hospital operations could become too dangerous if common medications become ineffective.The study by Public Health England (PHE) and Imperial College London found British doctors were twice as likely as those in the Netherlands to prescribe the drugs.The study which tracked GP practices across England found at least one in five prescriptions for antibiotics were inappropriate.More than 38 million courses are handed out by GPs each year - suggesting around 7.5 million were needless.Mr Hunt called for urgent action to cut prescribing levels.He said: "Drug-resistant infections are one of the biggest threats to modern medicine and inappropriate prescribing of antibiotics is only exacerbating this problem."We risk a world where superbugs kill more people a year than cancer and routine operations become too dangerous."Around 160,000 people die of cancer in the UK annually.The findings were published in the Journal of Antimicrobial Chemotherapy.Professor Paul Cosford, PHE medical director said: "Using antibiotics when you don't need them threatens their long term effectiveness and we all have a part to play to ensure they continue to help us, our families and communities in the future. This publication highlights the role GPs can play and I urge all practices to look at ways they can reduce their inappropriate prescribing levels to help make sure the antibiotics that save lives today can save lives tomorrow.""If GPs do prescribe antibiotics, it is because, in their expert opinion, they are the most appropriate treatment available, given the unique circumstances of the patients before us."However we are still coming under considerable pressure from some patients who need to understand that antibiotics are not a 'catch all' for every illness," she said.In recent years, the UK has led a drive to raise global awareness of the threat posed to modern medicine by antimicrobial resistance.In a linked commentary, chief medical officer Dame Sally Davies said: "Antibiotics are unique among drugs since the more they are used, the less effective they become because bacterial resistance is likely to develop."She has previously warned that antibiotic resistance poses a "catastrophic threat" on a par with terrorism and climate change.