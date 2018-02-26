Quercetin Significantly Lowers Your Risk for Viral Illness

"That's a highly significant difference. When you have a double-blind, placebo-controlled study and you have those kinds of differences, it can't be due to chance ... These are ground-breaking results because this is the first clinical, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study that has found a natural plant compound to prevent viral illness ...



It appears that it takes significant stress to bring out quercetin's infection-fighting properties. This all happened when athletes were under high oxidative stress, when stress hormones were high, and they were also undergoing muscle damage.



The athletes taking the quercetin supplement maintained their ability to react to an alertness test when exhausted, whereas those who took the placebo became measurably slower. The infection data and vigilance data are our two biggest findings in this study."

Quercetin Protects Against Influenza and Other Viral Infections

"In the mice, instillation of influenza virus A/Udorn/317/72(H3N2) intranasally resulted in a significant decrease in the pulmonary concentrations of catalase, reduced glutathione and superoxide dismutase ... These effects were observed on the 5th day after viral instillation.



Oral supplementation with quercetin simultaneous with viral instillation produced significant increases in the pulmonary concentrations of catalase, reduced glutathione and superoxide dismutase ...



It is concluded that during influenza virus infection, there is 'oxidative stress.' Because quercetin restored the concentrations of many antioxidants, it is proposed that it may be useful as a drug in protecting the lung from the deleterious effects of oxygen derived free radicals released during influenza virus infection."

"... in vitro studies have demonstrated that quercetin acts as a potent antiviral agent by inhibiting viral replication of several respiratory viruses, including influenza virus, parainfluenza virus, respiratory syncytial virus, adenovirus and rhinovirus. Although the quercetin's antiviral mechanisms are not well understood, a number of possibilities have been proposed and is summarized in Figure 1."



Quercetin Inhibits Hepatitis B and C

Inhibiting the virus' ability to infect cells Inhibiting replication of already infected cells Reducing infected cells' resistance to treatment with antiviral medication



"Hepatitis C is an important cause of liver failure and liver cancers. In August 2009, [a] cell study21 demonstrated that quercetin interfered with the gene signals that enable hepatitis C virus production. The researchers showed ... quercetin inhibits hepatitis C viral production in tissue culture, at least partially through its inhibition of heat shock protein expression. Therapy with quercetin reduced the infectious particle production to nontoxic concentrations of [hepatitis C virus]."

Quercetin a Far Safer Alternative to Tamiflu

These risks include convulsions, brain infections, psychosis and other neuropsychiatric problems. Tamiflu made recent headlines after a 6-year-old girl started hallucinating and attempted to jump out a second story window.

29

Indeed, a number of studies have observed that Tamiflu may cause psychiatric symptoms, including mood swings, suicidal feelings, auditory hallucinations, memory deterioration and insomnia.

30

Vitamin D - Another Potent Immune Booster and Antiviral