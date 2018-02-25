Motorists sit in traffic as snow falls in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday February 23, 2018. Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for Metro Vancouver with 10 to 20 centimetres of snow expected.
© DARRYL DYCK / THE CANADIAN PRESS
Motorists sit in traffic as snow falls in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday February 23, 2018. Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for Metro Vancouver with 10 to 20 centimetres of snow expected.
Almost double the previous record, but "not one single media organization put the term 'record' in the title of their news," says reader David Taylor. Didn't mention the word "record" until 10 paragraphs down.

23 Feb 2018 - "Between eight and 10 centimetres of snow had accumulated in Vancouver by Friday afternoon, Environment Canada said, breaking the Feb. 23 snowfall record of 4.8 centimetres set back in 1940.

"As much as 11 centimetres of snow fell on parts of Richmond during the same time, and the North Shore saw as much as 13 centimetres in some areas.

"Vancouver's director of streets, Taryn Scollard, said even the city's own snowplows and salt trucks are getting stuck."


Thanks to David Taylor for this link.

"Not one single media organization put the term 'record' in the title of their news," says David.