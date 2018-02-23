Long straight blond hair on women made them look sexier and richer, but also more narrow-minded.

Certain hairstyles made people look more sexy, others more good-natured or even more narrow-minded.Medium-length casual-looking styles are judged as making women look more intelligent, a survey finds.These styles are also linked to being good-natured.Shorter, highlighted hairstyles on a woman make them look more outgoing and confident.However, in one of those inevitable and irritating trade-offs, shorter hair is seen as less sexy on women.The hairstyle that gives an intelligent sheen to a man was medium-length side-parted hair.The bad news for men with these haircuts is that they were also seen as narrow-minded.The sexiest hairstyle for a man was rated as short hair with a 'front-flip'.Actors Matt LeBlanc and Ben Affleck both often sport the front-flip.The front-flip, however, was linked to being self-centred.Some other findings from the survey:As you can see, there was no one perfect hairstyle.Many had a balance of positive and negative effects on people's perceptions.However, there were a couple of neutral hairstyles that did not seem to affect personality perceptions:The results come from a survey in which people were shown pictures of the same man and women with varying haircuts - everything from long hair to bald.Participants rated each photo on a number of different scales.The survey was carried out by Professor Marianne LaFrance, who said:The survey was commissioned by a hair care brand.