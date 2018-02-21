© Vladimir Pesnya / Sputnik

Russian Olympic bronze medal curler Alexander Krushelnitsky has decided against the holding of a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) hearing regarding his doping case for meldonium.Krushelnitsky announced in a statement, presented to TASS by the Olympic Athletes of Russia (OAR) delegation head Stanislav Pozdnyakov, that he believes a hearing would "not make sense"."It is silly to deny it, when the presence [of a] banned substance is confirmed by two doping tests. The probes were taken during the Olympic Games, and I am prepared for the corresponding verdict, which is predictable in such situations.Krushelnitsky won bronze at the PyeongChang 2018 mixed doubles curling event alongside wife Anastasia Bryzgalova. The athlete's A sample tested positive for meldonium on Sunday.The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) confirmed on its website on Tuesday that his B sample had also revealed the presence of the banned substance.