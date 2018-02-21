Earth Changes
New Zealand blasted by heavy dump of summer SNOW as ex-cyclone Gita wreaks havoc and turns weather patterns on their head (VIDEO, PHOTOS)
Hannah Moore
Daily Mail
Wed, 21 Feb 2018 14:40 UTC
Daily Mail
Wed, 21 Feb 2018 14:40 UTC
Coronet Peak has had about 10-15cm of snow at the base of its ski fields, and snow drifts of more than one metre have blanketed the Remarkables.
Ski manager Ross Lawrence told Stuff across the area there was 50cm of snow on average, but he didn't expect it to last long.
'Remember it is only February so the sun will come out again soon,' he said.
The powerful storm saw winds of up to 140 kilometres before it moved off the country on Wednesday morning, leaving serious destruction in its wake, Stuff reported.
In one day, towns in the country's Tasman district received rainfalls of more than 200mm, and 202mm of rain fell on Kaikōura in just 18 hours, amounting to 28 per cent of the town's average yearly rainfall.
In Golden Bay, slips have turned the one road out into a river, which has left roughly 6000 residents and visitors trapped. Authorities say it will take days until they are able to reopen even one lane of Takaka Hill Road.
A state of emergency remains in place in five districts, but has been lifted in Christchurch and the Grey District.
On Wednesday, more than 120 schools and 70 early learning centres were closed as the result of the storm.
Tens of thousands were without power on Tuesday night as locals were warned to prepare for floods, huge waves and gusts of winds reaching close to 200km/h.
New Zealand Defence Force troops were deployed as reports emerged of homeowners trapped on their roofs by flood waters.
More than 60 tourists, mostly from China, were reportedly trapped inside two tour buses in Whataroa, on the South Island, as the eye of the storm passed through.
The council has urged people to stay inside and not to travel unless it is absolutely necessary.
Even before the storm hit in full force, heavy rains in the centre of New Zealand caused flooding in Christchurch, prompting a warning from Mayor Lianne Dalziel.
'The full impact of the storm will be felt overnight and tomorrow morning,' she said, urging residents of low-lying areas to evacuate.
'We are expecting homes to be flooded.'
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said troops had fanned out to areas likely to be the hardest hit and the national Civil Defence office in Wellington was on standby to help.
'My message still to people is please look out for your local warnings and expect disruption to travel and please just be careful,' she told reporters at parliament.
Cyclone Gita hit the Pacific island nations of Fiji and Tonga last week, packing winds up to 275 km/h.
Fiji escaped major damage but Tonga suffered widespread destruction and flooding. Earlier, the storm had caused extensive damage in Samoa and American Samoa.
Reader Comments
( No Comments )