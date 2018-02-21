Four finless porpoises were found across Hong Kong

Four finless porpoises were found across Hong Kong
The bodies of four finless porpoises were found across Hong Kong over the weekend, including one that had been washed up on Lantau.

The 1.42-metre-long female porpoise was showing moderate body decay when it was spotted at Tai Long Wan.

A further two bodies were found in Sai Kung. One was a juvenile, 0.97-metre-long porpoise, which was found at Ham Tin Wan. The porpoise had three visible wounds, possibly the result of being hit by a boat's propellers. Another female, adult porpoise was found in the sea off Silverstrand Beach.

The fourth creature, a 1.31-metre-long female, was found near the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology pier on Sunday in a moderately decomposed state.

All four bodies were sent to the Ocean Park Conservation Foundation (OPCF) for further investigation.