© Getty Images

A teacher has been fired from a North Carolina school for body slamming a 12-year-old student in an assault captured on video and posted to Facebook.The unnamed substitute teacher had his contract terminated by the Western Guilford Middle School on Sunday, though. Outraged by the attack Escudero's mother, Mayo Corrales, posted the video to Facebook in the hope of securing "justice" for her son.Western Guilford Middle School confirmed via Facebook that the substitute had been let go and that parents had been informed of the incident. Both Escudero and his mom say they now plan to take legal action against both the school and teacher. RT.com has reached out to Ms Escudero for comment.