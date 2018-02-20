© Photo by president.ir



Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has warned against plots to disintegrate regional states in talks with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, calling for enhanced cooperation to eliminate such security concerns.During the talks, the two presidents exchanged views on the latest developments in the region, including the Syria situation."We should not allow terrorist groups to regain strength and find the opportunity to resurface in the region," said Rouhani.Stressing the need for upholding Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity,Rouhani added that the talks being mediated by Iran, Russia and Turkey between Syria's warring sides in Astana have been promising in promoting peace, stability and security in the Arab country, stressing that "this positive trend" should continue through further consultations.Tehran is opposed to the Afrin operation and believes it could fuel tensions in the already troubled Arab country.The Turkish leader praised Iran's support for Turkey in regional and international issues and fighting terrorism, underlining the need for Iran, Turkey and Russia to continue talks on the Syria crisis.Russia, Iran, and Turkey have been organizing peace talks for Syria in Astana since January 2017. Together, the three countries have been acting as guarantor states for the peace process.Iran and Russia are allies of the Syrian government, while Turkey supports several anti-Damascus armed groups.The three countries' foreign ministers are due to meet in Kazakhstan in two weeks to prepare the ground for an Istanbul summit on Syria, according to Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.