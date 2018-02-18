is live in:
Israeli PM's telecom cronies busted as corruption scandal continues to unfold
Sun, 18 Feb 2018 17:24 UTC
Several senior executives from the Israeli telecommunications giant Bezeq, including two close associates of Benjamin Netanyahu, have been arrested as part of the corruption probe into the Israeli Prime Minister's alleged corruption activities.
The detainees include Communications Ministry Director General Shlomo Filbert, who is accused of handing confidential documents to Bezeq to add to the company's favorable treatment and provide positive media coverage of Netanyahu.
Police also nabbed Shaul Elovitch, the controlling shareholder of Bezeq, who is suspected of communicating with the Israeli Prime Minister.
Right now, Netanyahu faces charges of accepting expensive gifts from wealthy supporters, in the form of cigars, champagne and jewelry in return for advancing their interests.
The second investigation looks into allegations that Netanyahu arranged to obtain favorable coverage from the popular newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth in return for creating problems for its rival, the Israel Hayom paper.
Additionally, the Israeli Prime Minister may be accused of alleged involvement in a multimillion dollar submarine deal with German shipbuilder ThyssenKrupp. Netanyahu vehemently denies any wrongdoing, claiming that he is the victim of a smear campaign launched by his political opponents.
Late December saw thousands of people protesting in the streets in Tel Aviv to demand Netanyahu's resignation over alleged corruption, in the "March of Shame" demonstration which continued for the fourth consecutive week at the time.
The beginning of January saw the continuation of anti-corruption protests against Netanyahu, with more than 2,000 people taking to the streets in Tel Aviv.
"In keeping silent about evil, in burying it so deep within us that no sign of it appears on the surface, we are implanting it, and it will rise up a thousand fold in the future. When we neither punish nor reproach evildoers, we are not simply protecting their trivial old age, we are thereby ripping the foundations of justice from beneath new generations."
Trump could fire Mueller and then have him charged with misfeasance in office, and therefore block him from receiving any pay whatsoever for his...
As an elected official, you might be careful what you ask for, Debbie.
According to de Mistura, he sees for the first time in four years that large countries are directly involved in the conflict in Syria, and "this...
Hypocrisy if I recall Georgie Soros interferes across the globe unfettered and with no consequences but hey that's fine Mueller is a usable idiot...
It's all preparations for the solar minimum.
Comment: Even Israelis are getting fed up with Bibi