President Moise called on Western governments and the international community to investigate their native aid organizationsHaiti's president said on Friday that"The Oxfam case is the visible part of the iceberg," President Jovenel Moise said in a phone interview with Reuters Friday. "It is not only Oxfam, there are other NGOs (non-governmental organizations) in the same situation, but they hide the information internally."The scandal has already shaken the aid sector, with Britain and the European Union reviewing Oxfam's funding.Oxfam, one of the world's biggest disaster relief charities, apologized this week for unspecified sexual misconduct uncovered in a 2011 internal investigation."There should be an investigation into other organizations that have been working here since 2010," said Moise. "For example,," he added."We call on the Belgian and UK government to assume their responsibility, and we call on the whole international community to help make sure those guilty of such misconduct are punished, whether they are Belgian or of another nationality," Moise said. "The dignity of the Haitian people has been trampled on."