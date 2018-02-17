© Petras Malukas/AFP/Getty images

Citing a perceived Russian threat, the US is trying to get a foothold in Europe by means of NATO, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said. The alliance continues to expand, devouring even Moscow's historical allies in the Balkans.As Russophobic rhetoric in the West never seems to abate, the presence of foreign troops on Russia's borders is growing.the Russian top diplomat said in an interview with Euronews."Guided by this fake logic, a very real deployment of heavy artillery and additional large contingents takes place on the NATO-Russia border," Lavrov said, referring to Baltic states, Poland, and Romania with its missile defense site."With an imagined Russian threat," Washington is ensuring its dominance in Europe through NATO.The NATO expansion has also spanned to Russia's traditional allies.Lavrov said. "[Montenegro] was forced into NATO membership and refused the right for a referendum," the minister went on, adding that plebiscites become increasingly unpopular in Europe."The trend to absorb this territory into NATO contradicts all solemn promises that NATO wouldn't be moving an inch. It also contradicts common sense, since they attempt to turn Balkans from [Europe's] soft underbelly into a confrontational zone of some sort," Lavrov said.While they publicly try to undermine Moscow's ties with the Balkans, including with Serbia, Russia has taken a different approach. "We offer mutually beneficial projects.Lavrov went on, noting this is "a fundamental difference between our foreign policy from the one of the West."