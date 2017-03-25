Lavrov also noted that Montenegro's decision jeopardizes economic and political cooperation with Russia.
According to Lavrov:
"Montenegro has succumbed to the ultimatum - either Russia or NATO and decided to ignore the economic aspect and to sacrifice relations with Russia. Let the Montenegrin and NATO leaders have this decision on their conscience."Next week the U.S. Senate is expected to ratify Montenegro's bid to join NATO.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson described Montenegro's membership as "strongly in the interests of the United States."
For a better understanding of what Lavrov means by Washington's "ultimatum", read this recent landmark speech that he gave about the changing landscape in geopolitics.
