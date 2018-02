US-RUSSIAN RELATIONS

Lavrov is pithy, as usual.Full transcript follows below the video:Hello.- Hello, Nailya, nice to meet you.Don't miss in today's program:- Remember your joke about the coat of Boris Johnson, who had nothing in his pockets. What do you usually have in your pockets?- Nothing, just my hands.- I rarely get the chance to go to the cinema.This interview was made before the professional holiday of all the Foreign Ministry staff, the Diplomatic Worker's Day. It was introduced in 2002 and was timed to the 200th anniversary of the establishment of the Russian Foreign Ministry. More than 10,000 people are going to celebrate this professional holiday, most of them being far away from the homeland.A presidential executive order is usually issued by that time naming the awardees of state orders or other decorations. We always invite our veterans to these events. After the ceremony, we go on with unofficial communication at a reception.Of course, our foreign missions and our offices in Russian regions hold official events to which foreigners, members of the diplomatic corps and representatives of the host country are invited.They've become worse than during the cold war. It seems to be the most widespread wording. How else can we interpret the seizure of the diplomatic facilities in San Francisco and Washington, temporary suspension and stricter rules of issuing visas to the Russians, sanction initiatives or, finally, the Kremlin Report?- You are No. 65 in the so-called Kremlin Report. I guess you are the first Foreign Minister to be blacklisted in office.I agree with the former US Ambassador to Moscow, Michael McFaul, who has said that his research assistant could have done it in less than an hour, copying the names from the Russian Government and the Presidential Executive Office phone books, as well as from the Forbes magazine. When it all began, I had a very bad feeling. I couldn't believe my eyes and ears, considering that I am personally acquainted with many officials from the Washington administration and the Congress. They are serious, smart and reasonable people.Sergey Lavrov had 2 long missions to the U.S. The first one started in 1981, he was secretary, counselor, and then senior counselor at the then Soviet Permanent Mission to the United Nations. In 1994 he was appointed Russia's Ambassador to the UN. The bilateral relations went through various periods during that time.- I read the articles by your colleagues who say that we need to overcome this deadlock somehow. Dmitry Peskov has described the bilateral relations as "collapse", and I can offer many other synonyms. When urged to look for a way out "creatively", I assure you, we have been doing this and will continue to do this.The only positive exception is our professional work on amendments to the Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms, or New START. American partners say they are willing to do this after we "take the first step and repent". This has become a philosophy. The World Anti-Doping Agency, which is ruled by U.S., British, and other Anglo-Saxon representatives, wants us to repent as well. We must repent in all other cases. And then our Western partners will generously agree to gradually normalize relations.- I believe they would be glad to see a situation in which Russia will take some nervous or dramatic measures. But our policies, formulated by the President, aren't based on such improvisation or impromptu actions. We have a consistent line which we advance regardless of the global landscape.Although, they continue to increase pressure on us, which is another reason for wondering about the abilities of those who continue to mindlessly buildup the sanctions. I believe that those who know at least something about international affairs, or life, for that matter, should have long seen that no sanctions will force us to change our policy.Tango is another metaphor for the current relations. At an informal dinner with the NATO foreign ministers, US State Secretary Tillerson said that they could dance the tango with Russia, but they couldn't dance with Lavrov because he wasn't allowed to. The Minister's answer was clear.- Last year the Russian-US relations were said to have hit rock bottom.- I am not going to talk about rock or any other bottom, which is a popular phrase. I am against making any wild guesses.- There is a time difference between Moscow and Washington.In most cases, you can expect something will have taken place. For example, there have been hints. There are some surprises, but only very rarely. I was pleasantly surprised when the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld our athletes' appeals. But it did not come as a surprise when the WADA and USADA leadership said that this outrageous CAS decision had cast a shadow over all "clean" athletes and undermined the Olympic principles.Sergey Lavrov was born in Moscow. He partly spent his childhood on the outskirts of Moscow. He studied in the primary school in Noginsk. He graduated from a Moscow school with advanced English learning. An excellent pupil, a silver medalist, Lavrov decided to apply to 2 universities at once, Moscow State University of Foreign Affairs and Moscow Engineering Physics Institute."It's our institute, it's our stigma,but we don't need anything else.Our unique MGIMO, always remainthe stronghold of the student's friendship".His work in the Soviet Foreign Ministry started right after he graduated from the university. He was first appointed in 1972 at the Soviet embassy to Sri Lanka.- You had both successful and unsuccessful negotiations.- I never proceeded from my amazement while assessing situations. For a long time, I've been taking the world developments at face value. Perhaps, at the beginning of my diplomatic career, some things could arouse my special interest or amaze me, as you've said. Now that I've worked in diplomacy for so many years, I realize what I should expect from partners. Now we see that we should expect from the USA far more than we used to expect. But one can get used to anything.US Congress approved the supplies of weapon to Ukraine 3 years ago. Russia warned Washington against such plans many times, saying that such a step would only entail further escalation of the conflict in Donbas. So far, there are no state US supplies of weapons to Ukraine.- Today it is no secret that the USA supplies lethal weapons to Ukraine.According to our sources, talking to the USA, it vents opposition to Washington's insisting that Europe join the supplies of weapons. The USA is trying to lure the countries with Russophobic trends, for example, our Baltic neighbors, Poland.Of course, we'll draw conclusions. It's a fact that the representatives of Donetsk and Lugansk, who can protect themselves, are witnessing it.- Maybe, we also should move from words to deeds and, for example, recognize the DPR and the LPR?And I think that the one who takes the first step breaking them will make a colossal mistake.We'll see.as well as those who are governing Ukraine with him both regarding the provocative reintegration law, that's still just a bill, and the education law which was adopted. The Venice Commission of the Council of Europe demanded that it should be changed as it is discriminating against all the languages of ethnic minorities.but I think that if the current Kiev regime doesn't change its behavior public statements will follow shortly because Europe is very wary of the processes that are taking place in Ukraine,- As well as your counterpart?- Yes. He comes from Kursk.- Can talks be held in a raised voice?there are no rules providing that talks can only be held at 0.3 decibels.- You know, probably, you can put it this way.Usually, cameras aren't let in here. Here, the after-talks dinner takes place. Foreign guests sit with their back to this fireplace.- No, it's just the way the hall is organized.- To control the situation and see who enters the room?- This is just the way it's done.- There's a phrase "they continued the talks at lunch".When I graduated from MGIMO in 1972, I was immediately appointed to Sri Lanka as the Ambassador's aid. I was a young diplomat, and the Ambassador was Rafiq Nishonovich Nishonov. He's recently turned 90, may God grant him good health. My duties as the aid included not only preparing the mail report, but also translating and interpreting. So, when the Ambassador and his spouse organized lunches, breakfasts, I was sitting at the table. In Russia, interpreters sit at the table. In some other countries, they sit behind those eating. Our diplomatic protocol has always said that interpreters should sit at the table.This is the working position of simultaneous interpreters. They are real spooks. They can both mitigate the talks and exacerbate the conflict. Simultaneous interpreters are not only in perfect command of languages but also well-read and have a good sense of humor.- Of course, they sit at the table. But many of them ask not to serve food to them as they try to concentrate on interpreting.- Have you offered Crimean wine to Europeans, Americans?- We have.- Do they drink it?- They do.But politics is much more complicated than gastronomy. Iranian nuclear deal is a vivid example of it. In July 2015, Iran and the 6 international mediators: Russia, USA, UK, China, France, and Germany - seemed to have reached a historic agreement on the Iranian nuclear program. Americans agreed to lift all sanctions from Tehran.- The US has not refused to fulfill the agreement but has demanded that it be revised, which is absolutely unrealistic. But this is what the US demands. It also wants the European signatories - Britain, France, and Germany - to start cooperating with Washington on this matter. The three European parties to this agreement have agreed to establish a working group with the US, with the caveat that the deal cannot be renegotiated but they are ready to discuss other concerns regarding Iran.The USA and 3 European countries - the UK, France, Germany - have created a working group to discuss the Iranian nuclear deal. Russia and China, who act as the international mediators too, were not invited to the talks.- It is notable that neither Russia nor China has been invited to join in this work, although they are party to this agreement as well. I don't think we'd have accepted the invitation, but it has not been extended anyway. We'd hardly accept their logic, but the Americans say, "if it's not broken, don't fix it".Early in February, the USA issued a new nuclear policy, saying that North Korea has held 6 nuclear tests since 2006, including a most powerful hydrogen bomb test. The USA stresses that it poses a direct threat to the security of the US and its allies, warning that any North Korea's nuclear attack against them will mark the end of the regime.- I don't even know. We have moved from Iran so smoothly. Iranian nuclear deal was very clear: Iran renounced the military aspects of its nuclear program in return for the lifting of UN and the unilateral US and other western sanctions. Today, the United States is demanding the same from North Korea: suspend its military nuclear program in return for security guarantees and the lifting of sanctions. But the US is now trying to revise or terminate the deal with Iran, which the North Korean leaders might see as a telling sign. However, we must not lose heart.The build-up of the US naval and air force presence in the region can objectively, even if unwittingly, move these territorial disputes to a military dimension.One should find solutions instead of being blindly sure of their rightness.Washington has long striven for a dialogue with China to improve mutual understanding on nuclear weapon policies, the US nuclear policy says. Washington stresses that it doesn't want to regard Russia and China as its enemies and that it seeks a stable relationship with them.- Competition is always there. It is known to be the driver of progress, just like private entrepreneurship, as famous literary character Ostap Bender once said.As, for example, was the case with the United States after two world wars which did not affect its territory. I wouldn't say that the United States has lost much of its standing or clout. However, other centers of power emerged, such as the European Union, we have an interest in seeing the EU overcome this confusion, internal squabbling and become united and strong. This, of course, includes China and India and, to a certain extent, Russia. However, neither we nor China have ever called anyone our enemy in our doctrinal documents. The United States has started doing so. However, probably, there must be some generally accepted methods of competition. However, wherever you look... For example, sanctions against our defense industry unquestionably represent unfair and unscrupulous competition, because, in addition to these sanctions, the United States trots around the globe and demands, through their ambassadors, that Latin America, Asia, and Africa refuse to buy military equipment and weapons from us, promising that the US will compensate for the equipment shortages in a particular country.By the way, culture is the sphere where we are now also becoming competitive, but we are doing so in a fair manner. Take the cinema, for example. The share of Russian films has grown significantly and continues to grow.- Do you watch them?- I did.- Unfortunately, I didn't have a chance to see Going Vertically, but some time agoI rarely get the chance to go to the cinema, so I mostly watch films on disks or online.- It's clear with the US foes.Take the USA. It is interested in continuing our space cooperation, including the International Space Station, purchases of jet motors. We don't want to shoot ourselves in the foot or cut our own throat to spite anyone.Take NATO where the US every day briefs the member states on solidarity, Russian threat. They've been saying it every day for years, accompanying it with increasing NATO military infrastructure on the territory of the Eastern European members right at our border. US, Canadian, German, British units are already deployed there. And even Italians. Such heavy-handed discipline is obvious.We have never had such good relations.Some people are ready to gamble on the topic we've just mentioned. But these speculations prove to be inconsistent.Sometimes two states seem to like each other, have common interests, but a decade-long issue is hindering them. It's about Russia, Japan, and the Kuril Islands, Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and the Habomai islets.We proceed from the idea that it is possible to solve a problem, including this one, under as favorable conditions as possible which can be created by deepening the cooperation between the countries in all the spheres, including trade and economy, politics and international relations.The President and the PM have agreed on the joint business activities on the 4 islands. 5 concrete projects have been approved, but they are quite modest, in aquaculture, tourism. These projects are important, interesting, they create jobs, but they are quite modest so far. The Japanese-US relations matter too. They have a treaty which enables the US to deploy its bases in any part of the Japanese territory.It seems as if Shinzō Abe only arrives in Vladivostok once a year, in September, to tell that they are ready to deal with the problem somehow. And that's it.- Well, he did arrive in Moscow and I think he will visit it in future. You can't find a solution to this problem at a sitting. But joint business activities is already a step toward cooperation on the islands. We point out that the fringe benefits existing in the Russian Federation like the territories of advanced development, the Free Port of Vladivostok, look quite tempting.- We've already covered Syria.- We just thought that times have changed, and what had happened to another ambassador, Griboyedov, couldn't repeat. But it turned out the opposite. And the profession of a diplomat is very risky. It is more probable in the countries where conflicts are ongoing. It was the case of the US ambassador to Libya who died in the US Consulate General in Benghazi.For all his life, Lavrov has worked in the Foreign Ministry, he became the Foreign Minister in 2004.- I don't think a diplomat is bound to become a psychologist. Of course, psychological skills are helpful to a diplomat as diplomacy consists in reaching agreements.- No, it is not different as it would be politically incorrect.- No, it never happened."So, I think today's discussion will be successful. And congratulations on your birthday. I hope this day will give you extra wisdom while holding these talks.- I have no idea. You see, we move on to the relations with journalists.Sometimes I snicker at them as well as they snicker at me. I think it's absolutely normal.12 April 2017. MoscowA journalist: "Mr. Secretary of State! The Russians don't believe the intelligence!"12 October 2016. Interview CNNA journalist: (laughing) "Oh, my God! I was unexpected..."- It's very interesting to hear their questions that arise in the course of our negotiations. Sometimes these questions contain hints that we make use of.- To be brief, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, those who were ruling the new Russia made such steps, conducted such a policy toward the West, blowing the trumpet of their readiness to become a part of "the civilized world", that made the West think that, firstly, our country had never been part of "the civilized world", and, secondly, that 'the civilized world' meant the West and Russia wanted to join it with every fiber of its soul.And when in the 2000s, Russia started to mostly rely on its traditions, on its place in history, started to realize that our people felt this history inside them, were proud of it, willing to live and build the country based on its history, it was shocking for those who were trammeled by illusions about lawlessness toward Russia. And I guess they still can't get it together after that shock. When they realized that their attempts to hold us on a leash failed, all the current attacks and interference started.Then Ukraine was another pretext to put even more pressure on us. And now it's the interference in the elections. Not a single fact or evidence for speculations was found during the year-long investigation. It's impossible. If there were any facts, they'd have leaked long ago.Sport helps Sergey Lavrov stand his ground. Though it's hard to do sports regularly with such a schedule. The Minister's aids have counted that he spent 1/3 of the last calendar year on missions, which is about 130 days. And he spent 433 hours on a plane. When he has a spare minute, Lavrov goes rafting. He also has other hobbies.- There was a football championship for the diplomatic corps.- No, it was the idea of my colleagues from the Association of Diplomats. There are the Young Diplomats Board and the Administration for Service to the Diplomatic Corps. So,- It would be strange to ask you what country you'd like to visit. Is there a place that you want to visit again?