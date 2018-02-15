© FNA



The sources reported on Thursday that the Syrian army has dispatched a large number of forces and military equipment to Wadi al-Forat region in Deir Ezzur.They added that the Syrian army soldiers have strengthened their positions in the region, patrolling the Western banks of the Euphrates river.Meantime, the Arabic-language al-Masdar al-Arabi news website reported thatThe Syrian army sent a large number of forces and equipment to the region after its positions in Eastern Deir Ezzur were twice attacked by the US forces in the past few days.A US Army attack drone destroyed a Syrian Army tank in Eastern Deir Ezzur to become the second raid in the current week by the US air force on the Syrian army, a media outlet reported on Wednesday.Also, the US army announced that it destroyed a tank that had entered the fire range of the US-backed militants.In the meantime, a US official, who requested anonymity, disclosed that at least two pro-Syrian government forces were killed in that attack.The drone attack on the Syrian tank was the second US attack on Damascus forces in last week.The US-led coalition carried out several airstrikes on Syrian forces in Deir Ezzur province last Thursday.