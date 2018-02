Have you ever seen citizens of Afghanistan or Iraq marching with photos of fallen US soldiers?

'Have you ever seen Iraqis marching for fallen US soldiers?' asks Syrian News

More than ten thousand townspeople gathered in Aleppo to celebrate the anniversary of the liberation of the city. They held an "Immortal Regiment", a solemn procession carrying portraits of Russian and Syrian servicemen who died during the counter-terrorist operation.

The Syrian media posed an interesting question, saying: It's a valid question, one would argue while the average citizens of those countries certainly do not wish any ill on Americans.

Among the photographs of fallen Russians were: Lieutenant Yevgeny Dolgin, Colonel Ryafagat Khabibullin, General Valery Asapov, Special Forces operator Alexander Prokhorenko, Marines Alexander Pozynich, Lieutenant Colonel Ivan Cheremisin and other fallen Heroes.

Two nurses were also not forgotten: Nadezhda Durachenko and sergeant Galina Mikhailova, who died tragically during the shelling of the field hospital in Aleppo by the militants.

In addition, the demonstrators carried posters depicting Bashar Assad and congratulated the servicemen who participated in Operation Dawn of Victory, which ended on December 22.

People expressed hope that next year all Syria will be cleared of terrorism.