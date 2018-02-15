A year has passed since Russia launched military operations in Syria against the radical rebel groups, in what was seen by Syrian analysts as an intervention that has saved Syria from fragmentation.Unlike the U.S.-led intervention with the pretext of fighting the Islamic State (IS) group in Syria,which has been facing an array of ultra-radical groups for over five years.Local analysts saidespecially that many plans to fragment Syria were put forward in the shape of a political solution."Neither the Islamic State, nor al-Qaida nor the Nusra Front is now sitting in Damascus," Dmitry Peskov, President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, said.Meanwhile, Sharif Shehadeh, a Syrian political analyst and former parliamentarian, told Xinhua that the Russian support has had positive results, noting that if it wasn't for the Russian intervention, the Syrian situation would have been so tragic.he added.The United States and other Western powers have from the beginning of the crisis been on the side of the rebels, with previous calls for the ouster of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.Ankara repeatedly voiced its intention to impose a "safe zone" in northern Syria, which was also seen as an attempt to divide the country and make areas where the presence of the Syrian army is prohibited.Ahead of the Russian intervention, the Syrian army was fighting solely against the foreign-backed rebels, with the foreign intervention of the U.S.-led anti-terror coalition helping all but for the Syrian army dislodge the rebels and restore control over the lost territories.But the story has changed following the Russian support, as the Syrian army moved from the defense to the offense, capturing lost terrain in the northern province of Latakia, retaking the ancient city of Palmyra and repelling countless attacks by the rebels on key areas.Osama Danura, another analyst, told Xinhua that the Russian intervention in Syria came to fight the terrorist groups that are posing threat to the entire world, not only Syria.he added.Aside from the areas that the Syrian army succeeded to take back with the help of the Russians, Danura also pointed to the reconciliations that have taken place in several areas near Damascus between the government forces and the rebels with the help of the Russians.Buoyed by the Russian help, President Assad made it clear recently that the aim of the Syrian army is to restore every inch of Syria.