The White House has defended its handling of the background check for Rob Porter, a former top aide to President Donald Trump accused of domestic abuse.Porter, who worked as a top White House aide despite domestic abuse allegations from two former wives, resigned last week after stories emerged of his behavior. President Trump has questioned the legitimacy of the allegations against Porter, who has denied the claims.As Trump's staff secretary, Porter would have had access to highly secretive information.Coats, speaking to the Associated Press in the wake of the Rob Porter scandal, said that the system by which the government vets its own people is "broken" and must be completely overhauled."We have a broken system and I think everybody's come to agree with that now," Coats said. Porter had been in his role with an interim security clearance while his background check was pending."We have to basically start with a clean sheet and say, 'What can we do better to make sure that we get the correct background info necessary to certify that someone should be working within our community and in the government?'"Coats added."But how can we do it in a way that doesn't leave us with hundreds of thousands waiting to be looked at and certified, with key slots open in various agencies?"Coats suggested taking advantage of new technologies, particularly social media, to speed up the vetting process, arguing that it would be more effective than "having to go to 19 different places to talk to people, neighbors and school classmates and so forth."