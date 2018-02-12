© BOOMsbeat

In all of the discussions about the political weaponization of the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the FBI, alleged corruption at the highest echelons of those agencies and serial abuse of the secret FISA process surrounding the 2016 election,High-ranking officials and other major players in those agencies - which Obama oversaw - are increasingly embroiled in the growing scandal: James Comey, Loretta Lynch, Andrew McCabe, Andrew Weissmann, Sally Yates, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Bruce Ohr.Given the tight control Obama exercised over every part of his administration and agenda, the idea that any of these appointees and loyalists freelanced their activities without at least his tacit approval or that of his White House strains credulity.These kinds of abuses of power were nothing new, given the Obama team's long history of this type of misconduct on everything from the Benghazi terror attack to the political misuse of the IRS. They weaponized the most fearsome government agencies toThese dark institutional offenses didn't just materialize out of thin air. One of the criticisms of President Nixon was that even though he wasn't aware of the Watergate break-in, he had created an environment in which such an action was acceptable.Decades later, Obama created a climate in which the potentially criminal misuse of the DOJ and the FBI, as currently being unraveled, was not just acceptable but perhaps encouraged, thereby giving rise to what could be the most dangerous scandal in American history.- a grand project much bigger than Obama himself or any other single figure.not to return it to where it was pre-Obama, butObama and the leftist movement over which he has presided could not tolerate a reversal of their gains (by Trump, no less!), so they got to work.these Obama officials - who obviously loathe Trump, as demonstrated by the glaring antipathy in the Strzok-Page texts and others' communications -that stood ready to amplify spoon-fed narratives, regardless of their veracity.- now known to be largely based on an unverified dossier prepared by a foreign spy, using anonymous Russian and close Clinton associates and paid for by her campaign and the Democratic National Committee - to subvert and impair Trump and his associates,Herculean efforts were made by the Obama DOJ and FBI toFurther, with Clinton at the helm, evidence of all of their previous abuses would never see the light of day.Thus, the forward march to safeguard her.In October 2015, Obama told 60 Minutes that, while Clinton made a "mistake" using a private server, "this is not a situation in which America's national security was endangered."As the National Review's Andrew McCarthy has reported,One assumes those emails involved classified information, not yoga schedules. That meantBecause they were joined at the hip over this and other toxic controversies, such as Benghazi,To this day, they survive or fall together.They cannot allow their progressive gains to be erased (and replaced by far more successful economic and national security policies) and their history of abuses to be exposed. Having never expected a Trump victory, the Obama and Clinton squads have been throwing the kitchen sink at him in an effort to protect themselves - and to try to backstop their hard-won "transformative" achievements.In the meantime, they must try to destroy Trump, his agenda, and the investigations that are quickly turning against them.is a senior fellow at the London Center for Policy Research.