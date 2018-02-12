As a result, she was told that no contract could be signed with her.

Indeed, as we have repeatedly reported and documented, the

single greatest threat to free speech in the West

- and in the U.S. - is the coordinated, growing campaign to outlaw and punish those who advocate for or participate in activism to end the Israeli occupation.

Hurricane Harvey victims were required to pledge not to boycott Israel to receive relief aid;

An NYC bookstore hid a children's book about Palestine after calls for censorship;

A Palestinian American professor at San Francisco State was sued for researching and teaching about Palestine;

A Black student leader at the University of Wisconsin was condemned for speaking out against the connections between white supremacy and Zionism by Trump's nominee to head the U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights.