Marine Le Pen, the leader of the National Front, intends to change the party's name as she sets sights on the country's next election.Le Pen plans to propose a new name to members of the party for a vote at the party's congress next month, but there's still a possibility it might be rejected and the current title will be kept.Le Pen explained that she plans to transform the National Front from a political opposition movement against the government to one that could win enough votes in the next election to actually govern the country.Translation: "I am in favor of the change of name of @FN_officiel, which opens a new chapter in its history, which will see the opposition movement that we are becoming a movement of government." #LeGrandRDVThe leader of the right-wing National Front lost the presidential election to Emmanuel Macron in the second round in May 2017. She received 33,9% of the vote, while Macron - 66.1%. The party holds 7 out of 577 seats in the French National Assembly, and 17 out of 751 in the European Parliament.A family feud is not helping the party's image either. Le Pen is locked in a bitter feud with her father, the party's founder, Jean-Marie Le Pen, who was kicked out of the party in 2015 following anti-Semitic remarks about the Holocaust. He continues to criticize her from the sidelines.