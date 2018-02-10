Earth Changes
31 landslides in a week hit Brunei
Borneo Bulletin
Fri, 09 Feb 2018 11:15 UTC
In January 2018, the calls slowed down to 20, before picking up again from February 1-7, with 31 calls in just one week.
No damage to property was reported in the last three months.
Meanwhile, one of the calls received this month involved a 10-metre landslide in the Brunei-Muara District. The matter has since been referred to the Public Works Department (JKR) for further action.
In relation to this, the department is advising members of the public to be on the alert for any warning signs of landslides in their surroundings.
The public is also advised to call the Fire and Rescue Department at 995 if someone is trapped. If possible, the ground surface should be immediately covered with a canvas to minimise the risk of subsequent collapse.
When on the road, motorists are advised to avoid the affected area and to adhere to warning signs that have been put up. They are also urged to use alternative routes as directed by authorities, and to contact the Darussalam Line at 123 to inform of any road collapse incidents.
The Fire and Rescue Department regularly patrols, monitors and takes steps to prevent unwanted incidents from occurring, especially in identified high-risk areas, while cooperating with relevant agencies such as the Community Development Department (JAPEM) to tackle these incidents.
The public is encouraged to download the 'Safety Guide' mobile application from Google Play Store as the basic emergency and public safety guide provided by the National Disaster Management Centre.
"Few men are willing to brave the disapproval of their fellows, the censure of their colleagues, the wrath of their society. Moral courage is a rarer commodity than bravery in battle or great intelligence. Yet it is the one essential vital quality for those who seek to change a world which yields most painfully to change."
