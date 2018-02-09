The civilian contractor for the program was Bigelow Aerospace, based in Las Vegas. Their contract ended in 2012, but the man who managed the program inside the Pentagon thinks it is still operating.
His name is Luis Elizondo, and most of us first heard his name last October when he stood on a stage with rock star Tom DeLonge and other government insiders.
Elizondo said he had spent 10 years as the head of a secret study of unidentified aerial objects. He also was instrumental in the release of official UFO videos recorded by military pilots.
The I-Team sat down with him earlier this week to ask, among other things, why the Pentagon considered UFOs to be a potential threat.
"Is it a threat? And if it's a threat, is it the Russians or Chinese? These are the normal questions, whether dealing with terrorism or weapons of mass destruction or you'd ask for any national security issue de jour, and yet here we are with something that....."
Reporter George Knapp: "Doesn't fit."
Luis Elizondo: "That doesn't fit, doesn't fit."
Elizondo has spent most of his adult life protecting his country, on active duty in combat hotspots, handling terrorists at Guantanamo, and at the Pentagon, where he was the point man for AATIP, the Advanced Aerial Threat Identification Program. That program collected and analyzed information about encounters between the U.S. military and spectacular but unknown technology, what some would call UFOs.
"My job in the government at the time with AATIP was two-fold, to determine what it was and how it worked, not really focusing on who was behind the steering wheel or whatever. If we can answer the first two things, everything else we will be able to explain later," Elizondo said.
He says that even his immediate supervisor in the Pentagon was unaware of the program. Only a small list of people scattered in different branches and agencies had a need to know. The word threat is built into the name of AATIP, and even though the unidentified craft being reported by pilots and others didn't launch an Independence Day type attack on humanity or zap major cities with death rays, the defense department had to consider the possibilities.
The so-called Tic Tac UFO, for instance, was detected over several days in 2004 by personnel with the U.S.S. Nimitz battle group off the coast of San Diego. It didn't attack, but it demonstrated vast superiority over America's most advanced defense systems.
In 2007, a small group of senators led by Nevada's Harry Reid, initiated a program to change the culture surrounding UFO reports. Reid was motivated, in part, because of classified reports he'd read about UFO encounters over U.S. nuclear bases in which atomic weapons were somehow disabled.
"The communications in the missile defense installation was shut down. It didn't happen once. It happened more than once," former Senator Harry Reid said. "We have things in ships at sea, things in the water. What is that?"
Reid says he was also concerned that if adversaries like Russia or China could master the technology displayed by the Tic Tac or other UFOs, the U.S. military would be at a great disadvantage. Elizondo agrees.
"I think it is ridiculous to presume that other nations that are very sophisticated, very capable, aren't looking at this as well. I cannot go into detail about why I think that, but I am very confident they are aware," Elizondo said.
The program set up by the Pentagon to assist AATIP was housed at Bigelow Aerospace in southern Nevada. The contract ended in 2012, but Elizondo believes some version of the study is ongoing. Elizondo thinks it makes sense to study Tic Tacs and other UFOs and compares it to how you might react if someone pierced your home security system.
So, what about those Pentagon videos? Are they legit? And when will we get to see more of them released?
