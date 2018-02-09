Puppet Masters
Turkish intelligence retrieved Russian pilot's body from terrorists
Wed, 07 Feb 2018 15:12 UTC
The body of the pilot was passed on to Turkish intelligence by the militants of "Faylak ash-Sham" - "Sham Corps" (Sham is the ancient name of Syria). Part of this large group are taking part in the Turkish special operation "Olive Branch" in the Kurdish enclave of Afrin.
A video has surfaced where militants argue over who gets the body of the pilot - before its evacuation.
The leaders of Jhabat al-Nusra, through their media wing - the Ebaa agency - accused an ash-Sham militant of stealing the body and passing it on to Turkish intelligence. An hour ago, the al-Nusra issued an official statement, which states that the terrorists planned to exchange Roman Filipov for imprisoned militants.
The leaders of ash-Sham intend to transfer the case against them to a Sharia court.
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Amazing Health Journey: Interview with Mikhaila Peterson
- Kelly Brogan: Tamiflu and abnormal behavior
- Tamiflu hitting record sales, yet it's making kids hallucinate and turn violent
- Cat plague is back after nearly 40 years in hiding
- North Texas man now an amputee after flu complications
- Big Pharma drug companies sell us remedies for problems caused by their own products and the Federal Government has their back
- Mouse study suggests there's an amount of alcohol that's good for the brain
- Regulators say herbal supplement kratom contains opioids, moves for ban
- Will there be a vaccine for Alzheimer's?
- SOTT Focus: Some of the Crap They Put in McDonald's Fries is Also Used in Latest 'Cure' For Baldness, and it Ain't Potatoes
- New Cochrane Review: Flu vaccines fail 99%
- 'People Eating Tasty Animals': Gordon Ramsay triggers vegans in viral tweet
- Insufficient vitamin D linked to irritable bowel syndrome and sports injuries
- Doctors admit they got it wrong after almost 1 million dengue vaccinations result in children's deaths
- Gut bacteria shown to protect the liver
- Teenage antidepressants: Harmful and no evidence of benefit, often prescribed after 10-minute appointments without counseling
- Identifying and treating sepsis: The real reason why some die of flu
- Hidden menace: Almost 90% of teens have gender-bending plastic chemicals in their bodies
- Vitamin D can ease the symptoms of Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- European countries move to expand and enforce vaccine mandates
- Researchers find stress can be contagious and alter the brains of your partner
- How technology and increasing automation are adding to our loneliness problem
- Spending too much time in dimly lit rooms may be dimming our brains as well!
- Study: Meditation won't necessarily make you a calmer person: Buddhist practice leaves people just as aggressive and prejudiced
- Panpsychism: The idea that everything from spoons to stones are conscious is gaining academic credibility
- Narcissistic Perfectionists like Steve Jobs are toxic to Society - Study
- Adolescence is lasting much longer than it used to
- How language can be marker of depression
- Children best learn social skills from storybooks about human characters
- Young kids are creative geniuses but the education system destroys it
- The toxic effects of loneliness on the human body
- The optimism bias causes people to see themselves and others through rose-colored glasses
- Sex differences in brain structure obvious early in development
- Saver or spender? Money fights can lead to breakups
- Scientific explanation for 'libtards'? Conservatives have more complex moral compass than liberals
- Neural activity pattern Study: Your brain reveals who your friends are
- Study shows partners of people who are conscientious also have better health
- Physically attractive people more likely to fall on the right and be engaged in politics, says study
- Anxiety, anguish, anger: What it feels like to survive a collapse - and how to work on it
- Putin shares what keeps his spirit up
- Contractor for Pentagon and secret government research speaks out on UFO study he conducted
- A controversial tale of the Cannock 'Alien Big Cats'
- The Kalanoro: Madagascar's mysterious little people
- Porton Down, Base AL/499 and bizarre accounts of other mysterious phantom bases
- Man claims he lost virginity at 17 to alien woman
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Our Haunted Planet: Possession and Other High Strangeness
- Philosopher Rudolf Steiner talked of supernatural beings that feed on negative emotions
- Irish exorcist priest calls in for back up amid dramatic increase in demonic activity (VIDEO)
- Will aliens save humanity? Probably not
- UFO video is the start of 'War of the Worlds' claims US Navy pilot
- Mysterious gamma rays are alien messages claims MIT astronomer
- Increasing window-faller events? There were 55 Mothman sightings in Chicago in 2017
- Airmen involved in 'The Rendlesham Forest Incident' possibly abducted
- Woman films vertical UFO over Mexico
- Manhattan reported more UFO sightings in last two years than any other borough
- 'We are property' - 'Zoo Theory' finally explains why aliens haven't contacted us yet
- State of California takes lead with 490 UFO sightings in 2017
- Extraterrestrial Fascinations: The Pentagon and UFOs
- Will the next UFO disclosure be "biological threats from outer space?"
- Enormous train of mystery flashing lights seen from across the US (VIDEOS) - UPDATE: Related to meteor fireball event?
- Missouri women catches neighbor's Corgi riding her pony
- The yolk's on you: Norway's Olympic team receives 15,000 eggs they didn't order
- IKEA founder forced to walk through all of heaven before getting to his section
- ER nurse's video about flu epidemic goes viral: 'Wash your stinking hands!'
- FBI Director warns release of memo will undermine public trust in secret unaccountable spy agencies
- Flat-Earther is literally launching himself into space to prove planet is flat
- Freezing streets, red-hot moves: Russian breakdance team braves -29C
- World Economic Forum - "The internet is exposing our lies and it needs to stop"
- Bad to the bone: Vladimir Putin's extraordinarily badass alpha male walk (VIDEO)
- Man claiming personal relationship with magical super-being says 'fake news' stories are harming society
- CNN suddenly concerned about very real threat of asteroid impacts amid government shutdown
- 100% of the world's politicians owned by the richest 1%
- Want to date a Russian woman? Here are 7 reasons why it might end in disappointment
- Putin weaponizes sheep and launches sneaky attack on US bases in Romania
- Fallon parodies upcoming 'Fake News Awards'
- Montrealer creates parked DeLorean snow sculpture - police confused
- No joke! President John Tyler, born 1790, has two living grandsons
- 'Accidentally shifted to an alternative reality in 2012' admit CERN scientists
- Feeling Left Out of Popular Victimhood Culture? Pre-made Status Updates For Jumping on The #MeToo Bandwagon
- BadDay.mpg: One of the internet's first viral videos has a heck of a history
Quote of the Day
"Few men are willing to brave the disapproval of their fellows, the censure of their colleagues, the wrath of their society. Moral courage is a rarer commodity than bravery in battle or great intelligence. Yet it is the one essential vital quality for those who seek to change a world which yields most painfully to change."
