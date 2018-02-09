Don't Panic! Lighten Up!
Missouri women catches neighbor's Corgi riding her pony
Alissa Zhu
Springfield News-Leader
Wed, 07 Feb 2018 03:25 UTC
Callie Schenker, 22, was greeted with an unusual sight when she pulled into her driveway Thursday night.
Her neighbor's Corgi was sitting on top of her one-eyed pony, Cricket.
Schenker started laughing, whipped out her phone and pressed record.
She posted a 15-second video to Facebook, thinking only her friends would see it, with the message: "I can't make this stuff up!!! So we pull back in our driveway tonight and this is what we see. This is not our dog! But apparently him and Cricket the one eyed wonder pony are best friends. I'm stealing the dog, new circus act!"
Schenker's video of the pony and his canine passenger trotting away into the night has gone viral. As of Monday morning, her video has been shared 85,000 times and has received nearly 5 million views.
Schenker, who lives in Halfway, near Bolivar, told the News-Leader her phone has been blowing up with comments, questions and friend requests. When she woke up Monday, she had 400 new Facebook notifications.
"It was insane," she said. "It was kind of overwhelming."
Schenker said she's gotten tons of feedback from the internet. Did she put the dog on the pony? No. Is her pony for sale? No. Did the dog get hurt? No. Is the dog abused at home? No, he just lives in a rural area and likes to travel. What happened to Cricket's eye? He lost it in an incident years ago, that had nothing to do with the dog.
Schenker's video has also been picked up by international media outlets such as the Daily Mirror, a British tabloid newspaper.
Schenker said her favorite part of the video is how the Corgi continued to sit on top of Cricket even as the pony began moving. At one point, the dog looks over his shoulder at the camera as the two disappear into the darkness.
"He rode it like people," Schenker said. "That, to us, is the killer of the video - that he actually stayed on."
"I'm really glad everyone got a good laugh out of it - if they got a laugh from the actual dog, or a laugh from my laugh," Schenker said. "I'm glad it's something happy this time instead of something sad in the news."
Schenker told the News-Leader she thinks the dog's name is Roper. Her neighbors are Mennonites and tend to keep to themselves.
However, their dog makes himself right at home, Schenker said. The Corgi will sneak in through her home's doggie door, she said, to eat her dogs' food.
"The dog's kind of a pain in the butt," she said with a laugh.
About two days before she caught them on video, Schenker said, was the first time she had seen the Corgi riding her pony. That time she only snapped a photo.
Since the owners of the Corgi are Mennonites who avoid going online, Schenker said, they have no idea that their dog is now internet famous.
