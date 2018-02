© Military Index Essay



The Defense Department's top Asia official on Tuesday told Senate lawmakers that the war in Afghanistan will cost $45 billion this year.Randall Schriver, the assistant secretary of Defense for Asian and Pacific security affairs, saidSchriver was speaking before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in its first hearing on the war since President Trump announced a new Afghanistan strategy six months ago. The Pentagon official could not give a cost estimate for the new strategy.Trump himself seemed to undercut that basic tenet of his strategy last month when he quashed the possibility of negotiating with the terrorist group."So, there's no talking to the Taliban. We don't want to talk to the Taliban. We're going to finish what we have to finish," Trump said, days after the Taliban claimed responsibility for a car bombing that killed roughly 100 people in Kabul.Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) complained that billions are "just being thrown down a hatch in Afghanistan," and the Afghans still "don't seem to be able to defend themselves."Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), meanwhile, questioned why the Taliban would want a political settlement as they "now control more territory than they did since 2001" when the United States invaded the country after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.But the committee's chairman, Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.), said the administration's strategy was "better" than the Obama administration's, since it's not limited by a timetable and pressures Pakistan to end support for Afghan terrorist groups.Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan, who spoke alongside Schriver, defended the strategy. "I think our policy acknowledges that there isn't a military solution or a complete solution," Sullivan said. "I understand it's America's longest war, but our security interests in Afghanistan, in the region are significant enough ... to back the Afghan government in their struggle against the Taliban."Neither Sullivan nor Schriver could give an estimate as to how many Taliban militants are fighting in Afghanistan."I'm not sure I could give you a number that I have great confidence in," Schriver said."I'd say around 60 percent of the country is controlled by the government, a fraction of it is contested and about 10 or 15 percent is possibly Taliban controlled," Joint Staff Director Lt. Gen. Kenneth McKenzie told reporters at the Pentagon "I think we can chase numbers and say it's 9,000 or it's 15,000 all day but I don't think it's actually a terribly useful metric," McKenzie said.