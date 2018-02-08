© ALLAN ROZENBERG



The state remains under a flash flood watch through this afternoon.The unstable conditions resulted in thunderstorms, downpours and waterspout activity over south and west Maui waters on Tuesday afternoon. Two waterspouts were reported shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday about 3 miles west of Kīhei.The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration defines a waterspout as a tornado occurring over water. It normally refers to a "small, relatively weak rotating column of air that comes into contact with the water surface" and is most common over tropical or subtropical waters, and is not associated with storm-scale rotation, according to NOAA.Forecasters with the National Weather Service say locally heavy downpours and isolated thunderstorms with frequent lightning and gusty winds will remain possible today.