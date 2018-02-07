Jupiter
© NASA
Fig. 1. The band of Jupiter’s atmosphere wrapped around its equator, increases its apparent equatorial diameter.
In addition to their low densities, planetary scientists believe Jupiter and Saturn are 'gas giants' because of their oblatness. However, cyclic catastrophism explains their high oblatnesses in the context of their highly deuterated Methane Gas Hydrate composition (MGH). Oblatness O = (equatorial diameter (DE) - polar diameter (DP))/ (equatorial diameter (DE)). The oblatenesses of the outer planets are:

Jupiter = 0.06487, Saturn = 0.09796, Uranus = 0.02293, Neptune = 0.01708, Pluto = 0.0000

The difference between the high oblateness of Jupiter and Saturn versus Uranus, Neptune and Pluto has resulted in planetary scientists deciding that the former are 'gas giants' and the other three 'ice giants'. However, they are all ice giants - methane gas hydrate (MGH) is a form of ice which forms in the presence of ample methane. The impact on Jupiter 6,000 years BP is what made both Jupiter and Saturn appear to be gaseous.

Jupiter

Jupiter
© NASA
Fig. 2 IR image of Jupiter with Great Red Spot on the left and the fusion source on the right.
A fusion reaction (Figure 2), marked by the Great Red Spot 50,000 km to the west, is continuously forming the visible atmosphere of Jupiter. The local heat of the fusion reaction releases the full range of the known elements enclosed in the clathrate MGH. Planetary scientists have only identified a few, such as nitrogen, oxygen and sulfur, which they believe are from comets that impacted Jupiter. Why are the normal elements not seen? Because they form high-temperature compounds in the hot vortex which we do not usually find in Earth-like conditions. As the vortex rises and cools these compounds condense and crystallize forming solid particulate aerosols, which are carried upward within the vortex formed by the helions and sprayed out into the upper atmosphere, consistent with the Galileo atmospheric probe findings that the atmosphere above the cloud-tops is denser and warmer than 'expected'. One such compound is CS (carbon sulfide) which causes the red tints and colors the GRS. These aerosols form the tinted clouds we see, Jupiter's Jujitsu Belt, which cannot be identified by spectroscopy. 'Gas giant' scientists want to believe the clouds are forms of ammonia snow.

This visible atmosphere is continuously being manufactured by the ongoing fusion reaction and the released aerosols are continuously settling to the surface. JunoCam has revealed that these clouds only extend as far north and south to ~70 degrees latitude, probably because they are kept aloft partially by the centrifugal force of Jupiter's rapid rotation. Poleward of this limit, JunoCam reveals the true solid surface of Jupiter, with cyclones revolving about low pressure centers, as on Earth, accentuated by the much greater Coriolis effect on Jupiter. This rotation is opposite from that of the Great Red Spot, which is not a storm. Since the fusion reaction was stronger in the past, a strip of desert-like terrain covered with atmospheric particles can be seen just poleward of the Jiu Jitsu belt. Also, because the fusion reaction, the origin of the tinted aerosol atmosphere, the Great Red Spot, is at 22 degrees South Latitude, the atmosphere extends further south than north (Figure 3.), and the south pole area is probably warmer than the north.

Saturn
‘Comet’ 67P,
© NASA
Fig. 3. ‘Comet’ 67P, is actually a ‘Juno asteroid’ many millions of which are present throughout the solar system, the largest is Pluto.
Saturn Rings
© Cosmos Magazine
Fig. 4. NASA Cassini probe imaged ‘spokes’ showing new material still being blasted from Saturn into the rings.
A slowly declining fusion reaction in the crater of the enormous impact explosion on Jupiter 6,000 years ago has ejected an uncountable number of bodies into all parts of the solar system. Many millions of these comprise the main asteroid belt, the Kuiper belt, the Jupiter trojans and the Kreutz sungrazers. These were formed from a hot fusion plume on Jupiter in a weightless environment and condense into low density bodies., one example of which is 'comet' 67 P Churyumov Gerasiamento. They are are not comets, but asteroids, comprising the complete abundance of solar system elements which, because they are moving with similar velocities and directions, 'splat' and adhere forming larger bodies, as observed in 67P.

Since Saturn is the closest massive planet to Jupiter, it has been bombarded with thousands of these asteroids in the last 6,000 years. The solid body of Saturn also comprises highly deuterated Methane Gas Hydrate so these impacts on its surface produced fusion explosions similar to those produced by the impacts of the larger Shoemaker-Levy 9 fragments on Jupiter, although modern science does not yet realize that fusion explosions were involved (REF). These blast material into the air, primarily water, increasing the thickness of the atmosphere, and into space, adding to the rings to this day. Scientists, judging Saturn's diameter by the cloud-tops, calculate its oblateness using the enormously expanded equatorial diameter, andcalculate a a very low density of Saturn, (δ=0.7), much less than MGH (δ=0.9), because they believe it is a gaseous planet.

Images of Saturn captured by the Cassini probe (Figure 4), actually show shadows of new material recently blasted into space by the impacts of Jupiter asteroids on its surface. Most of the mass blasted from the surface is slowed by the thick atmosphere and inflates it even further, giving it the highest oblateness of all the planets in the solar system.