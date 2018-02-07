© La Depeche



© La Depeche

© La Depeche

Protesting farmers brought the ringroad of France's fourth-largest city to a halt in a protest against a possible cut in European Union subsidies on Wednesday. Meanwhile in Paris, the government unveiled proposals to ensure they get a fair price for their produce from big supermarket chains.There were traffic jams on the ringroad of Toulouse, the south-western city that is home to the headquarters of European planemaker Airbus, from 6.30am as more than 100 tractors blocked commuters.Farmers from across the region set fire to piles of tyres, palettes and hay and grilled sausages for picnics on the motorway under the watchful eye of the police.In a joint statement, two unions accused the government of "laughing at farmers" because ofThe government has proposedProtesters claimed the move could deprive them of as much as 7,000 euros a year.The new classification is to be decided on 15 February and come into effect in the spring.