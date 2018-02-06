Society's Child
Pro-police Facebook post warns parents that they will shoot their kids
Matt Agorist
The Free Thought Project
Tue, 06 Feb 2018 21:41 UTC
The Free Thought Project
Tue, 06 Feb 2018 21:41 UTC
Thin Blue Line either just had one helluva a come to Jesus experience, have been hacked, or made one of the most insane admissions by police we have ever seen. Regardless of the motive behind the post, however, the internet is destroying them.
Below is a screen capture of the post which advocates killing children for being bad. The post reads as follows: "Parents, Please stop telling your children that we will haul them off to jail if they are bad. We are far more likely to shoot them, regardless of how they behave. ...Far more likely."
On Sunday night, the page posted about a dozen police propaganda memes on everything from how all cops are heroes to laughing about incarcerating people for cannabis. In the middle of this meme bomb, however, was the gem shown above.
Adding to the cryptic nature of this post is the fact that the page is getting torn apart by the internet and now, two days later, the meme remains on their page.
In spite of the 180,000 fans who follow the Thin Blue Line Facebook Page, the comments on the post show that there are far more people coming from all over the web to take issue with the post.
While some of their fans quickly pointed out the obvious, by stating, "This is anti cop. Why would you post this?" and "Somebody better take this down fast. This is not funny," others have used the moment to draw attention to the horrific problem of police killings in the US.
While the meme may be a tad bit exaggerated, the fact remains that police in America last year killed nearly 100 times more Americans than terrorists.
In the United States, in 2017, according to the government data, eight events took place on American soil that were classified as acts of terrorism. The combined death toll from all eight terroristic acts in 2017 is 12. Twelve people were killed on American soil by other people attempting to make a political statement through an act of violence and yet we are told the threat of terror inside the United States is at an all-time high. Nothing could be further from the truth.
However, there is another number that is particularly worrisome and it has to do with how many people American police have killed this year. As of the publishing of this article, the number of people who were killed by police in 2017 is 1,189. This is nearly 100 times the number of people killed by terrorists inside the United States this year and yet the government and the media at large remain entirely silent on this violent epidemic.
Indeed, we are only 37 days into 2018 and police have killed 127 people. One of those people killed by police was a 16-year-old boy who was in a courthouse surrounded by cops and was unarmed. His name was Joseph Haynes.
Whatever the intention behind the now-viral meme, it's purpose is being served and awareness is being raised. Perhaps an admin on the page thought it was time to bring about change to the violent and deadly tactics of American cops, or, perhaps, they were hacked. Either way, we are glad it is still up because until Americans address the problem of police killings in America, they will continue and this meme is forcing the conversation.
Below is a screen capture of the post which advocates killing children for being bad. The post reads as follows: "Parents, Please stop telling your children that we will haul them off to jail if they are bad. We are far more likely to shoot them, regardless of how they behave. ...Far more likely."
On Sunday night, the page posted about a dozen police propaganda memes on everything from how all cops are heroes to laughing about incarcerating people for cannabis. In the middle of this meme bomb, however, was the gem shown above.
Adding to the cryptic nature of this post is the fact that the page is getting torn apart by the internet and now, two days later, the meme remains on their page.
In spite of the 180,000 fans who follow the Thin Blue Line Facebook Page, the comments on the post show that there are far more people coming from all over the web to take issue with the post.
While some of their fans quickly pointed out the obvious, by stating, "This is anti cop. Why would you post this?" and "Somebody better take this down fast. This is not funny," others have used the moment to draw attention to the horrific problem of police killings in the US.
While the meme may be a tad bit exaggerated, the fact remains that police in America last year killed nearly 100 times more Americans than terrorists.
In the United States, in 2017, according to the government data, eight events took place on American soil that were classified as acts of terrorism. The combined death toll from all eight terroristic acts in 2017 is 12. Twelve people were killed on American soil by other people attempting to make a political statement through an act of violence and yet we are told the threat of terror inside the United States is at an all-time high. Nothing could be further from the truth.
However, there is another number that is particularly worrisome and it has to do with how many people American police have killed this year. As of the publishing of this article, the number of people who were killed by police in 2017 is 1,189. This is nearly 100 times the number of people killed by terrorists inside the United States this year and yet the government and the media at large remain entirely silent on this violent epidemic.
Indeed, we are only 37 days into 2018 and police have killed 127 people. One of those people killed by police was a 16-year-old boy who was in a courthouse surrounded by cops and was unarmed. His name was Joseph Haynes.
Whatever the intention behind the now-viral meme, it's purpose is being served and awareness is being raised. Perhaps an admin on the page thought it was time to bring about change to the violent and deadly tactics of American cops, or, perhaps, they were hacked. Either way, we are glad it is still up because until Americans address the problem of police killings in America, they will continue and this meme is forcing the conversation.
Reader Comments
( No Comments )