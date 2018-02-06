© Getty

President Trump's lawyers are urging him to not sit down for an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller, The New York Times reported Monday."I'm looking forward to it, actually," Trump told reporters last month.Trump has been privately telling others that he wants to do the interview, believing it would clear his name in the probe into Russian election interference.If Trump declined to sit for an interview,Trump's personal lawyer, John Dowd, has been taking the lead on a possible Trump interview with Mueller, and is urging against, the Times reported.However,Cobb has pushed for the White House to be fully cooperative with the special counsel, and has said in the past that he expected the investigation to be completed by the end of 2017.Mueller reportedly wants to question Trump about the firing of former FBI Director James Comey and Trump's interaction with former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to charges in Mueller's probe last year.