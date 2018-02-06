Earth Changes
Flooding and landslides cause thousands to evacuate in Indonesia
Reuters
Tue, 06 Feb 2018 04:19 UTC
The torrential rain had also caused landslides in satellite cities around Jakarta, with eight people missing after two landslides around the city of Bogor, police said.
TV footage on Tuesday showed people wading through murky brown water in some neighbourhoods of the capital Jakarta.
City governor Anies Baswedan said about 6,500 people had been displaced by floods in parts of south and east Jakarta.
"We are making sure that those evacuees receive aid," Baswedan said in a statement, adding that flood waters had receded at the Manggarai floodgates in the city.
A day earlier dramatic TV footage showed fast-running rivers of muddy water gushing down roads, bringing down trees and even some villas in the hilly areas around Jakarta.
Authorities were forced to release water from a reservoir upstream in the city of Bogor as water levels prompted the highest alert.
Police and military personnel have been working with volunteers to deal with the impact of the floods.
City authorities have in the last few years sought to improve low-lying Jakarta's vulnerability to flooding during the rainy season.
More than 50 people died in one of the capital's deadliest floods in 2007 and five years ago much of the centre of the city was inundated after canals overflowed.
Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor, Andy Mangelsdorf and Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Editing by Ed Davies and Michael Perry
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Flooding and landslides cause thousands to evacuate in Indonesia
- Teenage antidepressants: Harmful and no evidence of benefit, often prescribed after 10-minute appointments without counseling
- White House gives statement on today's historic stock market crash
- Redevelopment of Gestapo HQ into luxury condo incites anger in Hamburg
- Identifying and treating sepsis: The real reason why some die of flu
- Putin's teacher wills her Israel apartment "to Russia"
- Jordan Peterson: An antidote against the pitfalls of postmodernism?
- We just witnessed the stock market take its largest one day decline ever, down 1,175 points
- Turkish Deputy MP warns US troops that Turkey may target them in Syria
- Israel warns Slovenia not to recognize Palestine - or else
- The bitter recipe concocted for US perpetual war
- Monsanto's suppression tactics: 'Decades of deceptive tactics to make billions of dollars'
- Everyone's forgotten about male suffrage. Why?
- Study: Eindhoven has an underage male prostitution problem
- The rise of Professor Jordan Peterson
- Intellectuals-yet-idiots: Why is the left-leaning anti-Trump 'resistance' so in love with the FBI-CIA-NSA?
- 100k times narrower than paper: Indian scientists say they created 'world's thinnest nanosheets'
- Children best learn social skills from storybooks about human characters
- Super Bowl mayhem: Philadelphia,'city of brotherly love' has gone on a frenzy of looting, shooting and torn up light poles (VIDEO)
- 'People are afraid, all we have is hope' says Michelle Obama to snowflake audience
- White House gives statement on today's historic stock market crash
- Turkish Deputy MP warns US troops that Turkey may target them in Syria
- Israel warns Slovenia not to recognize Palestine - or else
- The bitter recipe concocted for US perpetual war
- 'People are afraid, all we have is hope' says Michelle Obama to snowflake audience
- Flashback: Rod Rosenstein, wily Deep State operative? Meet the ex-Whitewater prosecutor whose memo led Trump to fire Comey
- Intel Committee chair Nunes issues instructions, FBI to be charged with contempt of Congress
- Inside the FBI: Fears of lasting damage as corrupted organization tries to reconstitute itself after Nunes memo
- Riyadh risks 1979-like blowback in exploring anti-Iranian stance with Israel
- The 'never-Trump' press close to panic over FBI memo
- Netanyahu lays blame on Soros for thwarting his immigrant deportation program
- Schiff's craziest claim yet: FISA memo may lead to Oklahoma City-style bombing
- The push to disbar James Comey after Clinton scandal
- FISA Court Judge James Boasberg has ruled Comey memos will remain secret
- Unraveling of Pelosi, a sad sight
- Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, Hezbollah leader Nasrallah blacklisted in Mossad's terror list
- Top officials in Russia's North Caucasus detained on financial fraud charges
- Iraqi government spokesman says that US troops begin leaving Iraq for Afghanistan
- Trump tweet leads to Twitter battle with Jeremy Corbyn over universal healthcare
- Pope's claim of ignorance on sexual abuse by priest doesn't hold up to scrutiny
- Redevelopment of Gestapo HQ into luxury condo incites anger in Hamburg
- Putin's teacher wills her Israel apartment "to Russia"
- Jordan Peterson: An antidote against the pitfalls of postmodernism?
- We just witnessed the stock market take its largest one day decline ever, down 1,175 points
- Monsanto's suppression tactics: 'Decades of deceptive tactics to make billions of dollars'
- Everyone's forgotten about male suffrage. Why?
- Study: Eindhoven has an underage male prostitution problem
- The rise of Professor Jordan Peterson
- Intellectuals-yet-idiots: Why is the left-leaning anti-Trump 'resistance' so in love with the FBI-CIA-NSA?
- Super Bowl mayhem: Philadelphia,'city of brotherly love' has gone on a frenzy of looting, shooting and torn up light poles (VIDEO)
- Climate change and the choice of bringing children into this world
- Fourteen year old epileptic child the latest victim in Israel's dehumanization of Palestinian children
- ISIS-supporting teacher showed terrorist propaganda clips to students, court hears
- Clucking hell: Ministry of Defense pays $2.8mn in compensation for scaring animals to death
- N. Korea obtained missile parts through the Berlin embassy
- Turkish Muslim authority states only demons eat left-handed
- Israel demolishes only school in Bedouin Palestinian community, children gather to protest
- Turkish Media Disclose New US Plan to Help Kurdish Militants to Build Bomb-proof Tunnels in Manbij
- German court bans outdoor Muslim call to prayer
- Where is the coalition? Mosul lies in ruins, corpse-filled and receiving no aid months after liberation
- Neanderthals used fire to fashion tools
- Egypt unveils 4400-yr-old tomb of ancient priestess
- 12,800 years ago: Global firestorms spread after Earth was struck by a disintegrating comet
- Everything old is new again: Toxic masculinity, 1920s-style
- Egypt: 4,400-year-old tomb discovered near Cairo
- Guatemala: 60,000 Mayan structures discovered buried and preserved in dense jungle
- 500-year-old code used by Ferdinand II finally cracked by Spain's intelligence agency
- Ancient mass grave likely contained 300 Vikings from 'Great Heathen Army'
- Flashback Best of the Web: Declassified documents from 1957 reveal CIA-MI6 plot to terrorize Syria, spark fake revolution, assassinate leadership
- Secret DDR escape tunnel discovered in Berlin reveals story
- Mexico: Ancient skeletons found buried in a ring formation
- Russia's historic Ryazan Kremlin seen through 100 years of photographs
- Laser scans reveal advanced Mayan network of cities, farms and highways in Guatemalan jungle, including 7-story pyramid
- Did ancient Greeks sail to Canada?
- 'Not one step back!' - Stalingrad at 75: Five ways in which iconic battle turned tide of WW2
- Book review: 'The Eurocentric Conception of World Politics: Western International Theory, 1760-2010', by John M. Hobson
- Ancient stone tools by unknown hominins discovered in India
- Best of the Web: An Eccentric Tradition: The Paradox of 'Western Values'
- Untold story of the Pentagon Papers co-conspirators
- Come meet the CIA: Drugs, guns and money
- 100k times narrower than paper: Indian scientists say they created 'world's thinnest nanosheets'
- Planets discovered in another galaxy for the first time
- Local networks run the world
- Boeing reveals plans for a hypersonic strike aircraft that aims to 'circle the world in 1-3 hours'
- Apple downgraded over 'dramatically' slowing iPhone X sales
- Scientists could soon be able to manipulate memories in the human brain
- Why aren't more people lefties?
- Testosterone may protect men from autoimmune diseases
- Mars Rover Curiosity snaps selfie and takes stunning panorama of Red Planet
- Early humans witnessed global cooling, warming, and massive fires from comet debris impacts says major study
- Researchers discover new phenomena when splitting a crystal in two
- The strange properties of metallic hydrogen
- Dentists may soon be able to regenerate teeth
- NOAA's dodgy 'climate and global change' fellowships axed
- A major earthquake in California is long overdue
- World's first talking killer whale: Wikie the orca mimics human speech saying 'hello' and 'bye bye'
- The Earth's magnetic poles may reverse soon
- Scientists discover million-year-old hidden 'nursery' of Hammerhead Sharks in Galapagos
- Unexpected find by robots exploring undersea volcanic eruption
- Lunar Eclipse on January 31st
- Flooding and landslides cause thousands to evacuate in Indonesia
- Signs and Portents: Two-headed snake found in China
- Waterspout and strong winds blow away boats, dumpster in Singapore (VIDEOS)
- Report shows a sharp drop in monarch butterflies wintering in California
- Lightning bolt strikes 5 people, killing 2 in Zimbabwe
- Bus halted by police in Switzerland with 1.6 tons of snow on roof
- Signs and Portents: Lamb born with 5 legs in Cornsay, UK
- Shallow 6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes off Taiwan
- Fans warned to prepare for what could be the coldest Super Bowl ever
- M5.4 shallow earthquake strikes Thailand, long and powerful tremors reported (VIDEO)
- Moscow sees 17 inches of snow in a day - heaviest ever recorded and half its average monthly total (VIDEOS)
- Avalanche hits central Italy ski resort - two dead
- 17 rare river dolphins die in 4 months in Bangladesh
- 5 dead dolphins found on the coast of Almeria, Spain
- Snowfall record doubled in Grande Prairie, Canada
- -40C forecast for Finland's Lapland as possible record breaking cold front moves in
- Britain facing one of the coldest weeks this winter with temps of -7C predicted, to continue into next week
- Storm kills 2 in flash floods days after devastating king tide in New Zealand (PHOTO, VIDEO)
- Russia's coldest winter at -67C, 'once in a century' blizzard buries Moscow expected to continue through Monday (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
- Thousands of dead penguins wash up on beaches in Northland, New Zealand
- Widespread booms perplex residents of Fox Valley, Wisconsin
- Giant fireball over Peru sparks alien sighting rumors
- Mysterious satellite plummets to Earth in fireball near Bolivian border (PHOTOS)
- Mysterious boom heard in central Michigan attributed to tannerite
- Meteor fireball streaks across skies of southern Spain, shines brighter than the moon (VIDEO)
- Scientists: Bright meteor fireball near Grand Bend, Ontario likely dropped meteorites
- Loud, mystery boom rattles residents in southern Maine
- Loud boom rattles homes in southern Arkansas; officials unaware of cause
- Residents of North Routt, Colorado trying to solve mystery of what rattled homes
- Police in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania investigating reports of loud booming noise
- Bright meteor fireball over the US Midwest seen as far south as Alabama
- Mysterious boom shakes homes in northern Illinois
- SOTT Focus: Michigan Meteor Event: Fireball Numbers Increased Again in 2017
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Michigan; USGS registers impact as M2.0 earthquake - fragments found (UPDATE, PHOTOS)
- Albertans report meteor fireball over the province
- Second meteor fireball flashes over Ohio
- Meteor fireball seen over Northland, New Zealand
- Astronomer attributes flash of light, sonic boom in Dallas/Ft. Worth neighborhood to exploding meteorite
- 'Green comet' spotted in Dubai skies
- Mysterious boom shakes homes, windows in Seattle, Washington
- Teenage antidepressants: Harmful and no evidence of benefit, often prescribed after 10-minute appointments without counseling
- Identifying and treating sepsis: The real reason why some die of flu
- Hidden menace: Almost 90% of teens have gender-bending plastic chemicals in their bodies
- Vitamin D can ease the symptoms of Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- European countries move to expand and enforce vaccine mandates
- The new science of sleep and dreams
- Probiotics may alleviate lactose intolerance
- Cardiovascular damage can be prevented and repaired by vitamin D3
- Flashback: US football commentator resigns because the 'dangerous' sport has been linked to ALS, dementia and CTE
- Study shows gum arabic, or acacia fiber, boosts prebiotic activity
- Blue Zones: Lessons for living longer from centenarians across the globe
- Flu epidemic now taking aim at the Super Bowl
- HIV drug linked to AIDS-like immunosuppression
- Kenya: After half a million women are sterilized by tetanus vaccine, pharma company has license suspended
- US: 16 more children dead from flu - peak still to come, says CDC
- Sleep cycle disruption could be an early warning sign for Alzheimer's
- Government study shows cellphone radiation cause tumors in male rats
- PQQ: The supplement for optimizing mitochondrial function, brain health and heart function
- Google used 46B data points to predict medical outcomes of hospital patients
- Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, JP Morgan team up to redesign US healthcare
- Children best learn social skills from storybooks about human characters
- Young kids are creative geniuses but the education system destroys it
- The toxic effects of loneliness on the human body
- The optimism bias causes people to see themselves and others through rose-colored glasses
- Sex differences in brain structure obvious early in development
- Saver or spender? Money fights can lead to breakups
- Scientific explanation for 'libtards'? Conservatives have more complex moral compass than liberals
- Neural activity pattern Study: Your brain reveals who your friends are
- Study shows partners of people who are conscientious also have better health
- Physically attractive people more likely to fall on the right and be engaged in politics, says study
- Anxiety, anguish, anger: What it feels like to survive a collapse - and how to work on it
- Putin shares what keeps his spirit up
- Discarded treasures: Why we forget most of the books we read
- "Socratic ignorance": In praise of slow thinking in the internet age
- Generation smartphone: The scary truth about what's hurting our kids
- Focus on the basics: Never underestimate the power of repetition
- Perspectives on wisdom from end-of-life patients
- Interpersonal synchrony: Holding your partner's hand can ease their pain
- Wearing more clothing makes you look more intelligent
- Jordan Peterson: "Stop saying things that make you weak" (VIDEO)
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Our Haunted Planet: Possession and Other High Strangeness
- Philosopher Rudolf Steiner talked of supernatural beings that feed on negative emotions
- Irish exorcist priest calls in for back up amid dramatic increase in demonic activity (VIDEO)
- Will aliens save humanity? Probably not
- UFO video is the start of 'War of the Worlds' claims US Navy pilot
- Mysterious gamma rays are alien messages claims MIT astronomer
- Repeated Mothman sightings in Chicago
- Airmen involved in 'The Rendlesham Forest Incident' possibly abducted
- Woman films vertical UFO over Mexico
- Manhattan reported more UFO sightings in last two years than any other borough
- 'We are property' - 'Zoo Theory' finally explains why aliens haven't contacted us yet
- State of California takes lead with 490 UFO sightings in 2017
- Extraterrestrial Fascinations: The Pentagon and UFOs
- Will the next UFO disclosure be "biological threats from outer space?"
- Enormous train of mystery flashing lights seen from across the US (VIDEOS) - UPDATE: Related to meteor fireball event?
- Strange lights filmed above Sheffield, UK
- Alex Tsakiris interviews Stanton Friedman on Jacques Vallee and UFOs/Consciousness
- Retired Navy pilot David Fravor describes 2004 encounter with UFO off San Diego coast
- Disclosure! Pentagon releases footage of USAF jets chasing UFO in 2004 (VIDEO)
- The truth is out there: The Pentagon's secret search for UFOs
- The yolk's on you: Norway's Olympic team receives 15,000 eggs they didn't order
- IKEA founder forced to walk through all of heaven before getting to his section
- ER nurse's video about flu epidemic goes viral: 'Wash your stinking hands!'
- FBI Director warns release of memo will undermine public trust in secret unaccountable spy agencies
- Flat-Earther is literally launching himself into space to prove planet is flat
- Freezing streets, red-hot moves: Russian breakdance team braves -29C
- World Economic Forum - "The internet is exposing our lies and it needs to stop"
- Bad to the bone: Vladimir Putin's extraordinarily badass alpha male walk (VIDEO)
- Man claiming personal relationship with magical super-being says 'fake news' stories are harming society
- CNN suddenly concerned about very real threat of asteroid impacts amid government shutdown
- 100% of the world's politicians owned by the richest 1%
- Want to date a Russian woman? Here are 7 reasons why it might end in disappointment
- Putin weaponizes sheep and launches sneaky attack on US bases in Romania
- Fallon parodies upcoming 'Fake News Awards'
- Montrealer creates parked DeLorean snow sculpture - police confused
- No joke! President John Tyler, born 1790, has two living grandsons
- 'Accidentally shifted to an alternative reality in 2012' admit CERN scientists
- Feeling Left Out of Popular Victimhood Culture? Pre-made Status Updates For Jumping on The #MeToo Bandwagon
- BadDay.mpg: One of the internet's first viral videos has a heck of a history
- What should Putin hack next in 2018?
Quote of the Day
Comets are vile stars. Every time they appear in the south, they wipe out the old and establish the new. Fish grow sick, crops fail, Emperors and common people die, and men go to war. The people hate life and don't even want to speak of it.
Recent Comments
Horrific and it’s happened in many other countries generation after generation. You can hope for things to get better but really the human race...
I believe when wars and conflicts are on the horizon, markets show small signs of something going on. As people playing the game, gamble to take...
"13. Have a twinky every day". Well, thanks but no thanks. I'm on a strict diet that doesn't involve eating anything containing so-called gender...
"Postmodernism is most easily understood as a toolkit for dismantling the ideologies and institutions of modernism." Postmodernism is most easily...
Market manipulation. Is it just a coincidence that right after the memo came out the Dow drops 666pts? Along with the rothschilds selling land...