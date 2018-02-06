Society's Child
Everyone's forgotten about male suffrage. Why?
Neil Lyndon
The Telegraph
Mon, 05 Feb 2018 23:57 UTC
While the story of female suffrage is taught at school from a young age, few people today know the long and gruesome history of how men won the right to vote, says Neil Lyndon
while arguing the case on these pages for a Minister for Men, Tim Samuels apologised for trespassing on feminism's most hallowed ground and said: "We men have not had to fight tooth and nail for our votes".
No doubt, everybody would go along with that. Everybody in this country is taught from infancy that the Suffragettes had to wrest votes for women from a brutal male establishment that was protecting the monopoly exercised by all men. My daughters learned that lesson at primary school before they had even been introduced to the cardinal beliefs of the world's leading religions.
As is so often the case with the feminist catechism however, everybody - including Mr Samuels - is looking at history with one eye. As a matter of fact, men did have to fight before all men could get the vote. And men's fight was not conducted in debating halls, demonstrations and salons, nor even from the relative safety of the prison cell. Before all British men were allowed to vote, poor young men had to be wounded in millions and to die in hundreds of thousands in a war from which all women were exempted solely by reason of their gender.
Mr Samuels was writing almost exactly on the 99th anniversary of the Military Service Act, under which every British man 18-41 was subject to conscription for the First World War. The actual wording of the Act was that every man of that age was "deemed to have enlisted".
Without any voice in the matter, therefore, every adult male was, from that moment, subject to military law. If he didn't go quietly (most did, of course) he could be forcibly removed from his home and transported to the front where, if he protested that he couldn't see any sense in that insane conflict, he might be subjected to a cursory field court martial and executed by firing squad.
Guess what? Most of the propertyless, working-class men who then suffered in the mud and were blown to shreds in some of the most gruesome carnage in human history had no right to vote. One of them was my own uncle Tom - a working-class private soldier conscripted at Christmas 1917 at the age of 18 and killed in battle at Cachy on the Somme on April 24, 1918. Nothing identifiable remained of him to bury.
Palmerston voiced the views of the ruling class in the nineteenth century when he wrote to Gladstone in 1864 and said: "I deny that every sane and not disqualified man has a moral right to vote. What every man and woman too have a right to, is to be well governed and under just laws".
Before 1918, the vote was restricted not simply by sex but also by property qualifications. Roughly 60pc of adult men were then entitled to vote. At the 1910 general election, 7,709,981 men were registered to vote. By the time of the 1918 general election there were 12,913,166 registered male electors in the United Kingdom. The 1918 Act is, rightly, most famous for having brought more than eight million women into the electorate; but, for the first time, it also enfranchised more than five million men over the age of 21 without regard to property or class.
Introducing the Bill, the Home Secretary George Cave said: "War by all classes of our countrymen has brought us nearer together, has opened men's eyes, and removed misunderstandings on all sides. It has made it, I think, impossible that ever again, at all events in the lifetime of the present generation, there should be a revival of the old class feeling which was responsible for so much, and, among other things, for the exclusion for a period, of so many of our population from the class of electors. I think I need say no more to justify this extension of the franchise."
The Bill was passed in the House of Commons by 385 votes in favour to 55 against. Not one woman was then sitting as an MP. The rotten repressive male Establishment voted 7-1 in favour of votes for some women (restricted at that point by age and property qualifications) and all men over the age of 21. In the 1928 Act, the franchise was extended to women on equal terms with men.
This mixed picture of the past is now almost entirely buried and forgotten. If you enter a Google search on "votes for men 1918", you might find a handful of entries in among hundreds of pages about women's suffrage. In my experience, not one person in 1,000 knows the full story.
For many years, as a kind of party trick, I have been asking people "how many men got the vote in the Representation of the People Act 1918?". I have never met anybody who knew the answer. When, some years ago, I asked this question of my oldest friend - Oxford graduate in PPE and one of the most completely scintillating intellects I have ever known - he indignantly replied "None, of course."
There is a reason why our view of this history is as biased, one-sided and prejudiced as the account of the Eighth Route Army that was taught to Chinese children under Mao.
The reason is that the whole truth is extremely inconvenient. It conflicts with the dominant feminist narrative which portrays women as the victims of repressive men, from whom liberation and progress had to be wrested by militant uprising. The true history of votes for women, however, is not a story of sex war but of a continuous progress of electoral reform over a century from 1832-1928 in which women's suffrage was only one element.
It is also true that, as a whole, that complete story does credit both to Britain and to men whose memory deserves our continuing honour, compassion and respect.
