CNN counterterrorism analyst Phil Mudd warned that President Trump is agitating the government, saying during a Thursday afternoon interview with CNN anchor Jake Tapper that the U.S. government "is going to kill this guy."Mudd, a staunch critic of Trump, said on "The Lead.""He defends Vladimir Putin. There are State Department and CIA officers coming home, and at Langley and Foggy Bottom, CIA and State, they're saying, 'This is how you defend us?' " he continued."We saw the same thing in his transgender comments. What is the military saying to him on transgender? 'Show us the policy.' You know what that means inside government? 'Ain't going to happen,' " he said Mudd pivoted to a newly revealed July FBI raid on the home of former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort to emphasize his point about the mistrust between the intelligence community and the president."What did the Department of Justice say on Paul Manafort? 'You can say what you want, a judge told us we had cause to search his home early in the morning because we don't trust the guy who was your campaign manager.' The government is going to kill this guy because he doesn't support them," he concluded.Leaks out of the White House and the intelligence community have occurred on a regular basis since Trump took office. Many in Washington, including Democrats, expressed concern last week after transcripts of Trump's phone calls with foreign leaders were leaked to The Washington Post, citing national security concerns."This is beyond the pale and will have a chilling effect going forward on the ability of the commander in chief to have candid discussions with his counterparts," Ned Price, a former National Security Council official under former President Obama, told The Hill."Granted, the White House contributed to this atmosphere by welcoming the free-for-all environment, where anonymous leaks are commonplace. But we must draw the line somewhere."