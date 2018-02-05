Sleep-Deprived Drivers More Dangerous Than Those Under the Influence

"This coming week, more than 2 million people in the U.S. will fall asleep while driving their motor vehicle. That's more than 250,000 every day, with more such events during the week than on weekends, for obvious reasons. More than 56 million Americans admit to struggling to stay awake at the wheel of a car each month. As a result, 1.2 million accidents are caused by sleepiness each year in the U.S."

"[These health conditions] place truck drivers at a far, far higher risk of a disorder called sleep apnea, commonly associated with heavy snoring, which causes chronic, severe sleep deprivation. As a result, these truck drivers are 200 to 500 percent more likely to be involved in a traffic accident. And when a truck driver loses his or her life in a drowsy-driving crash, they will, on average, take 4.5 other lives with them."

"[T]here are more than 20 large-scale epidemiological studies that have tracked millions of people over many decades, all of which report the same clear relationship: the shorter your sleep, the shorter your life. The leading causes of disease and death in developed nations - those that are crippling health care systems, such as heart disease, obesity, dementia, diabetes and cancer - all have recognized causal links to a lack of sleep."

Lack of Sleep Does Damage to Your Brain

Due to your hippocampus shutting down, you will experience a 40 percent deficit in your brain with respect to its ability to make new memories

Your emotional and mental health becomes destabilized because the emotional circuits in your brain become hyperactive and irrational due to lack of sleep

Your amygdala, one of your brain's centerpiece regions for generating strong emotional reactions, including negative ones, becomes about 60 percent more reactive than usual, resulting in increased emotional intensity and volatility

Sleep Loss and Heart Attacks Go Hand in Hand

"There is a 'global experiment' that is performed on 1.6 billion people across 70 countries twice a year, and it's called daylight saving time. In the spring when we lose one hour of sleep, we see a subsequent 24 percent increase in heart attacks. In the fall, when we gain one hour of sleep, we see a 21 percent decrease in heart attacks. That is how fragile your body is with even the smallest perturbations of sleep, but most of us don't think anything about losing an hour of sleep."

Other Serious Diseases Are Linked to Lack of Sleep

Lack of Sleep Also Associated With Addictions, Depression and More

Prioritize Sleep and Take Steps to Ensure You Get Quality Sleep

"Sleep is not an optional lifestyle luxury. Sleep is a nonnegotiable, biological necessity. It's a life-support system. The decimation of sleep throughout industrialized nations is having a catastrophic impact on our health [and] our wellness ... It's a silent sleep epidemic, and it is fast becoming one of the greatest public health challenges we now face."

Sources and References