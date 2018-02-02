© AFP/Kazuhiro Nogi



South China Morning Post came out with an article explaining that sea currents have changed slightly around Japan and this is driving the coldest temperatures in 50 years and record snow across the islands. Interestingly these changes are what is expected to occur during the new Mini Ice Age. More signs that we are repeating cycles. More volcanic eruptions, more sea ice coverage and more cosmic rays. The worlds media is now finding any excuse to explain the changes because these events are now in the open for all to see.